COVID-19 cases surpass 1,300 in Laurel

As Kentucky experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, Laurel County has also seen a steep increase over the past week - now surpassing 1,300 cases as of Thursday's reporting.
According to information released by the Laurel County Health Department, Thursday saw 19 new cases with one of those being hospitalized. None of the new cases were within a congregate setting. The new numbers did however put the county's total cases to 1,305 with 501 active cases and 19 hospitalizations.
Thursday's cases include: 60 year old male, 44 year old male, 79 year old female who is hospitalized, 27 year old male, 25 year old female, 72 year old female, 17 year old female, 68 year old male, 28 year old male, 28 year old female, 22 year old female, 15 year old male, 48 year old female, 60 year old male, 21 year old male, 56 year old female, 22 year old female, 29 year old male and 75 year old female.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the county reported 26 new cases, with three hospitalizations. Those cases include: Today’s cases include: a 33 y/o female, 53 y/o female, 31 y/o male, 45 y/o male, hospitalized ; 49 y/o male, 58 y/o female, 68 y/o female, 52 y/o male, 61 y/o female, 60 y/o female, 68 y/o female, 25 y/o female, 26 y/o male, 60 y/o male, 20 y/o female, 45 y/o female, 31 y/o male, 11 y/o male, 51 y/o female, 9 y/o female, 19 y/o female, 27 y/o male, 25 y/o male, 26 y/o male, 34 y/o female, hospitalized; and 81 y/o female, hospitalized.
Tuesday brought 11 new cases, with one hospitalization. Those included: 45 y/o male, 33 y/o female, 48 y/o male, 48 y/o female, 42 y/o male, hospitalized; 31 y/o female, 26 y/o male, 36 y/o male, 18 y/o male, 28 y/o female, 35 y/o male.
The weekend and Monday's reporting put the county over the 1,200 mark with 77 cases reported over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. One of those were hospitalized and put the county's total at 1,249.
There have been 21,292 COVID-19 tests performed as of Monday, with 794 persons fully recovered, according to the Laurel County Health Department's information released. Ten Laurel Countians have died from the COVID-19 virus thus far.
