The latest round of the COVID virus is affecting the younger population by large margins and in alarming numbers.
Over the past two weeks, the Laurel County Health Department has reported 1,358 new cases, with the majority of those being the category of age 18 and younger. In fact, that bracket showed the highest numbers in all but two days of the reporting period between Aug. 14 through Aug. 27. There were a total of 600 new cases from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 and 758 new cases between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27.
Aug. 24 reflects the highest single day total new cases with 144. On that day, the number of persons age 18 or younger was 52. That age bracket also had high numbers the next three days - 45 on Aug. 25, 43 on Aug. 26 and 35 on Aug. 27.
The lowest numbers of COVID cases were on Aug. 14, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, with all the new cases being in the single digits for all age groups. However, only the 71 to 80 and over 80 brackets have remained with single digits over the two-week period.
A tally of the new cases over the past two weeks has the 18 and under group with the highest numbers with 394 cases. The numbers declined in every age group after that, dropping to 256 cases in the 18 to 30 age bracket. The 31 to 40 group listed 188 new cases, followed closely by 183 cases in the 41 to 50 category. The 51 to 60 group had 153 new cases, with 107 cases listed for ages 61 to 70. The older groups - which were the ones targeted as most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus when it was first diagnosed - show the lowest numbers with 59 cases listed for persons between 71 and 80 and only 18 cases in persons over 80 years old.
As of Aug. 27, there were 45 persons hospitalized with COVID.
The latest numbers show that there have been 10,197 cases of COVID in Laurel County since the first case was confirmed in March 2020. There have also been 87 confirmed deaths, although other deaths may be added following a review by the state COVID-19 death review panel.
