COVID cases declining in Laurel County and Ky.

Laurel County COVID-19 cases continue to go down, along with state numbers.
The Laurel County Health Department did report one death, to bring the county's total to 111. The death was reported in the health department's weekly COVID update on Monday. The death total ranks Laurel County 18th highest county for total deaths related to COVID.
For the week of October 2-8, the Laurel County Health Department said there were 166 new cases, five of which were hospitalized at the time of reporting. 132 of the new cases were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals and 34 of these cases were breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals.
The health department said it continues to have a large number of additional deaths that are pending confirmation by the state COVID-19 death review panel.
As of Monday's report, 15 cases from Laurel County are hospitalized.
As of Tuesday's report by the Kentucky Department of Health, Laurel County has a 31.7 incidence rate. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days.
Whitley County leads the Tri-County with a 81.9 incidence rate. Knox County had a 51.4 rate.
The state overall rate is 38.52.
According to Kentucky Today, for the first time during the month of October, the daily number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky was significantly below 1,000 on Monday as the number of deaths continues to decline.
There were 722 new cases reported to state public health officials on Monday, with a total of 714,904 since the start of the pandemic. Last Monday, the number was 1,239.
