COVID cases exceed 1,400 in Laurel Co.

With 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Laurel County has pushed over the 1,400 mark.
Information released by the Laurel County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon listed 1,410 total cases in the county since the first was diagnosed in March. The new numbers brings the active cases to 573, with 22 people currently hospitalized for complications from the virus. Of those numbers, however, the health department reports that 825 persons afflicted with coronavirus have fully recovered and that 88 of the active cases involve a "congregate setting."
As of Monday, Oct. 26, there have been 22,460 tests administered to Laurel County residents.
None of Tuesday's new cases are hospitalized. Those reported were: 55-year-old male, 12-year-old female, 23-year-old female, 49-year-old female, 74-year-old female, 17-year-old female, 66-year-old male, 51-year-old male, 54-year-old female, 48-year-old female, 58-year-old female, 20-year-old male, 10-year-old male, 47-year-old male, 75-year-old male, 42-year-old female, 66-year-old female, 58-year-old male, 55-year-old male, 45-year-old male, 45-year-old male, 57-year-old female and 46-year-old male.
There were 61 cases over the weekend, bringing the total cases to 1,389. Of those, however, none were listed as being hospitalized. The past week brought an additional 1,168 tests being administered locally.
On Friday, the Laurel County Health Department reported 22 new cases and the deaths of two persons who tested positive for COVID-19, although their Facebook page states that it was unclear whether those deaths were due to the virus. Thursday's tests showed 19 new cases, with one hospitalization and one person who was hospitalized being released to continue recovery at home. Those numbers put the county's total cases over 1,300. On Wednesday, there were 26 new cases with three being hospitalized. None of those were in a congregate setting.
