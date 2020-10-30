COVID cases exceed 1,500 in Laurel County

Within a week, the new positive COVID-19 cases have reached nearly 200, now putting Laurel County's total cases over 1,500.
The Laurel County Health Department information confirmed 46 cases on Friday. Of those new 46 cases, two are hospitalized and two previously reported cases have required hospitalization. One of Friday's cases involves a person in a congregate setting. That brings the county's total active cases to 630 with 23 hospitalizations.
Friday's numbers is the highest single day total since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 24. October 19 was the next highest day, with 40 cases. There were only two days during October where testing showed less than 10 cases - that being 5 cases on Oct. 4 and 8 cases on Oct. 11.
Thursday showed 31 new cases, none of which were hospitalized. However, one of those cases is within a congregate setting.
Wednesday's total was 17 cases - none of which were hospitalized. The Laurel County Health Department Facebook page states that 34 persons had been added to the recovered stage, as well as the removal of one case that was a duplicate and another which was determined to not be a Laurel County resident.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, there were 22 new cases, putting the county's mark above 1,400. The reports from Saturday, Oct. 24 showed 20 new cases; Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12, and Monday's total as 30 new cases.
Health officials emphasize that COVID-19 has up to a 14-day incubation period. The continuing rise of positive cases is due to what some officials refer to a "COVID fatigue," meaning that people are tired of the restrictions on large gatherings and wearing masks which are both recommendations by the CDC as means to stop the spread of the airborne virus.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that persons wear masks in all public places and maintain social distancing as the state continues to show drastic increases in positive COVID cases over the past few weeks.
