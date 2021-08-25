As the COVID pandemic takes another surge, actions regarding testing and staff quarantine days were topics that members of the Laurel County school board addressed during Monday's meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained a resolution that would allow employees who have been vaccinated but must quarantine use quarantine days rather than sick days. However, if those vaccinated employees test positive, they must use their sick time. For those who are not vaccinated, any missed work time will come from their sick time.
"If they are not vaccinated, then they won't have any quarantine days unless they have a religious exemption," Bennett added. "They would have to use their sick time."
Bennett then told board members about an agreement with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory to conduct the rapid tests on students and staff. Students must have a signed permission form to undergo the testing, he added, unless the student is 18 years old.
"It's a nice option for parents whose child has been exposed," he said. "The child can be tested, it's done in a few minutes and if the test is negative, the child can stay at school and not quarantine."
Under the agreement, Bluewater Diagnostic representatives would even come to the individual schools and conduct testing in an isolated area of the school. Bennett added that students and staff who had been exposed to the virus could test every day and remain on-site as long as the tests were negative. Bluewater would then notify the school with results of testing.
"This would reduce the number of students and staff that have to quarantine," he said. "This is free to students and staff. The testing costs will be reimbursed by federal money."
The four board members in attendance - Chair Ed Jones, Phillip Bundy, Joe Karr and John Begley - approved both measures unanimously.
Another agreement that will offset operational costs for the Day Treatment program was also approved during Monday's bi-monthly meeting. That agreement with Kentucky Educational Collaborative For State Agency Children (KECSAC) will provide $78,356, which Bennett said will assist in salaries and expenses for Day Treatment staff. He added that the grant averaged around the same amount each year.
Also on the agenda was authorization for Bennett to hire state qualified CERS retirees as needed and approve an Emergency Certification for a Preschool teacher at Colony Elementary. With that, creating several new positions was also approved and included: 1 instructional assistant at Keavy Elementary and 4 registered nurses for the school district. Board members also approved re-creating positions for 2 special needs assistants at Hazel Green, 1 Preschool assistant and a secretary/bookkeeper at Bush Elementary, 1 special needs assistant at London, 4 special needs assistants at Bush, a Preschool assistant at Colony and an Academic Interventionist at North Laurel High School. An Academic Interventionist assists college-bound students.
Other items approved were:
• Kentucky School Board Association board policies
• Athletic Handbook for school year of 2021-2022
• District representatives to serve on the Laurel County School District's Admissions and Release Committee (ARC)
• Student parade participation requests
• Shortened school day/week for school year 2021-2022, which affects special needs students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.