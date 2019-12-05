Kicking off in Laurel County on December 17, a team from the UK Agricultural Economics Extension will be presenting a Cow-Calf Profitability Conference at several Extension sites throughout the state. The free program is a collaborative effort with the Kentucky Beef Network and is funded by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.
The workshops will be one-day intensive seminars focused on key topics for cow-calf operations. Each seminar is designed to give local producers the tools they need to be successful with a more efficient, profitable enterprise.
Economists will identify key profit drivers in the cow-calf budgeting process. They will provide information about how hay production costs impact profitability and help producers understand breeding stock depreciation.
SAMPLE OF TOPICS:
• Avoiding overcapitalization on the cow-calf operation: focus on hay production
• Profitable stocking rates: the stocking rate / hay feeding tradeoff
• Understanding breeding stock depreciation: how much is too much for a bred heifer
• Keys to cowherd management: culling strategies, lot size challenges and cow considerations
The Laurel County Extension Office will host the first conference on December 17, 2019, registration begins at 8 am and the conference begins at 9 am.
Registration is free, but is required. Lunch will be provided and it is very important that we get an accurate count before this event. Please contact the Laurel County Extension Office for more details or to pre-register at 606-864-4167.
