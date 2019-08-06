Coyle completes summer internship at Sentinel-Echo

Western Kentucky University senior, Cameron Coyle, completed his 10-week summer internship at The Sentinel-Echo on Friday. Coyle hails from Berea but is attending WKU.
During his summer employment, Coyle has overseen the Sentinel's Summer Music Series, scheduling performers and doing live broadcasts on the Sentinel's Facebook page. He has also covered many local events and meetings. The Sentinel staff presented Coyle with a cake and gift in appreciation of his dedication to the newspaper during his summer event.
"I've learned a lot and it's been great," Coyle said. "I didn't know how it would be working here but you all made it so easy. I learned things here that I would never learn in the classroom."
Editor Erin Cox said Coyle had been a stellar contributor to the newspaper during his internship, encouraging Coyle to consider returning to the area after graduation.
James Marcum of the Advertising Department said he had received many compliments on Coyle's work over the past 10 weeks.
"Several of our advertisers have seen me out in the community and they've commented on how polite and professional Coyle's performance had been, both in conducting interviews as well as writing of stories for the newspaper," Marcum said.
