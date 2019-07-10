Coyote Chris picked out volunteers in the crowd to come on stage and help him show the audience the bunny, the first of six animals he brought out. He initially said he was starting with an animal that has sharp teeth and claws, to which the crowd laughed when he finally showed them the animal.
featured
Coyote Chris of Silly Safaris comes to the Laurel County Public Library
By Cameron Coyle
Staff Writer
Coyote Chris of Silly Safaris visited the Laurel County Public Library and hosted two shows, letting children see a variety of animals he brought with him.
