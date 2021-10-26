Whether your interest is in home decor, jewelry, handmade kitchen items, seasonal or everyday signs and plaques, skin care, or scented soaps, the selection was plentiful at a craft show held at the London Community Center on Saturday.
Over three dozen vendors gathered to display their goods and assist guests wishing to purchase that badly needed home item or gift for someone special - even if the special person was the shopper!
The talents of the vendors stretched to the furthest realm of imagination, ranging from handmade throws and small quilts to skin care and handcrafted jewelry. Wreaths and plaques reflected the seasonal offerings to every day use, while one vendors offered uniquely designed Christmas stockings along with other items sure to please.
Vendors reported a good turnout for the event that opened at 10 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m., with many expressing interest in returning for future events in the community.
