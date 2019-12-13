It began with a food drive on Nov. 25, with collection boxes at three London stores.
It ended on Monday, with troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post 11 traveling to deliver the food collections to Fed by Grace, a food ministry operated by Grace Fellowship Church.
It was the annual "Cram the Cruiser" campaign to collect food to distribute to needy families in the area who frequent the food banks.
Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer with the London post, said he was thrilled with the huge donations from the public.
"We put out boxes at the two Kroger stores and at the London Walmart," he said. "We got over 3,000 pounds from Somerset, but all in all, we collected 9,351 pounds of food. And we've got more to go!"
In fact, Pennington's cruiser was so packed that he had to call on another trooper to help transport the non-perishable items to Fed by Grace.
That sent Trooper Josh Roaden to the rescue to assist in delivering the food.
Sheila Ball with Fed by Grace said the food donations were amazing and would help many families in the area.
"The families come twice a month. We usually have about 100 every week," she said.
Pennington and other staff resounded the sentiments of the two troopers assisting in delivering the food donations.
"Everyone has been really generous this year," Pennington added. "We really appreciate the Kroger stores and Walmart for helping us out again this year."
