Critical transportation needs in Laurel County, created by explosive growth along south US 25, prompted a high-level meeting with state legislators recently.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, met with legislators who represent the county to brief them on the rapid development in the county, and to ask for their help in getting funding for much-needed road projects.
Those present at the meeting were state senator Brandon Storm, and state representatives Regina Bunch, Shane Baker, Tom Odell Smith and Timmy Truett. Representative Derek Lewis was assisting tornado cleanup efforts in Western Kentucky. Sherri Chappell, transportation engineer for the state Department of Highways, brought along large maps of proposed road projects in Laurel County.
“What I want you to know is that today we need help desperately,” Thompson said. “Not the future, we need it now.”
She explained that about 60 percent of Laurel County’s workforce comes from 17 counties across the state. Those commuters add to the traffic burden on existing roads, with south US 25 becoming a “nightmare.”
“We need a turning lane from the main entrance of the Greer Industrial Park onto US 25,” she said. “We’re going to have 100 semis a day from WB Transport, another 100 from FedEx and 68 from HD Warehousing. I’ve got three more buildings ready to break ground. All of this going to be brand new congestion.”
“I’ve been asking for a turning lane for a long time, and now it’s going to become unsafe.”
The legislators praised Thompson and Laurel County for the impressive economic growth, and acknowledged the need for more road construction to ease congestion.
Chappell indicated the turning lane on KY 1006 from the industrial park could be funded for about $3 million with existing transportation funds.
She asked the legislators to help find funding for a $30 million bypass that begins at the intersection of Main Street and KY 229, continues behind Tincher-Williams Chevrolet, traverses farmland through Fariston near the new jail, and reconnects with US 25 near Aisin Automotive Castings.
“If you want to get from London to Corbin and not get caught in the congestion around South Laurel High School, this is the route you want to take because it will be the quickest,” Chappell said. “We’re working on the final design plans. We have done appraisals. We’ve bought some parcels, and have a few parcels to go. But we can have it ready in the next biennium if we can get money for construction.”
Final plans for US 25 are to make it four lanes from that point all the way to “Malfunction Junction” in Corbin for a little over $100 million.
Despite the cost, legislators seemed hopeful some money will be available because of a massive infrastructure bill passed recently by the federal government.
“I think there’s going to be an appetite for this in probably the next two legislative sessions with the infrastructure money coming down for the federal government, to help with industrial projects and economic development,” Rep. Smith said.
The legislators agreed that Storm should shepherd Laurel County’s transportation requests through the General Assembly. He asked Chappell and Thompson to give him specific data on the proposed road projects.
“We need to say that US 25 is our top project right here, even though it’s $130 million,” Smith said. “I don’t think we will be spinning our wheels to go after the entire project.”
On a related note, Chappell said a major widening of KY 192 from Exit 38 to US 25 will begin after bids are awarded in March.
