In a unique take off on the Chicken Invasion, this entry by the Kentucky State Police of a trooper with a prisoner chicken in handcuffs won the top award in the non-profit category.
Photo submitted
PDS (Precision Duplicating Solutions) took the top prize in the large chicken division for its design reflecting Elvis Presley.
Photo submitted
It was glitz and glamour for this chicken entered by I'm So Fancy - which tied for first place in the voting contest during last week's World Chicken Festival. The I'm So Fancy chicken entry also tied with Thompson Drug South for the top prize in those chickens that were considered medium size.
Photo submitted
Rockbottom Soaps won the best decorated chicken in the small category, walking away with a monetary prize.
Photo submitted
Combining feathers with some generic, over the counter pills was the drawing point of this chicken submitted by Thompson Drug South. The chicken tied with I'm So Fancy for first place for votes as well as both winning the award in the medium chicken division.
Photo submitted
London Elementary's colorful design won the top prize in the "school" division of the Chicken Invasion competition.
Crowing and crowning success
Photo submitted
The World Chicken Festival brought an array of decorated chickens and the winner were announced this week. Awards were given to the entries receiving the highest number of votes through the purchase of tickets.
