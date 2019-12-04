The CSEPP program will soon have two new generators - and at no cost to the county.
David Williams, Emergency Management director, told members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court that bids had been taken for the two new pieces of equipment and recommended the cheaper bid of the two submitted. Williams said one generator was for $43,825 for a stationary model and that another portable one was priced at $40,680. He added that grants would cover the cost of the equipment and would save $12,000.
"That is at no cost to the county," he added.
The six magistrates also approved the 2020 meeting schedule and holidays during Tuesday's monthly meeting, as is done each December meeting.
Two new janitors at the Judicial Center were also approved for full time status with pay of $11 per hour. Magistrates also approved paying for 24 hours of training for another county employee.
In other actions, magistrates
• Approved the surplus vehicle list from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for auction. Items include those seized during illegal drug transactions.
• Approved the first reading of Martin Road Extension and accepted Dorothy Bailey Road Extension in District 6;
• Accepted Creekside Drive in Creekside Estates into the county road maintenance system and voted to release the letter of credit for Creekside Estates.
