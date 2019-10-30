Cumberland Gallery Photography Show taking submissions 

The Cumberland Gallery Photography Show returns Nov. 7 through Nov. 10 at the Laurel County Public Library, sponsored by Cumberland Valley National Bank. Separated in the youth and adult categories, photographers will have the chance to show their work and earn cash prizes.
The youth category is split into various grade levels, while the adult category is for everyone age 18 and up.
To enter, an application from the Laurel County Public Library or Cumberland Valley National Bank must be filled and submitted to the library during regular hours now through Tuesday, Nov. 5. Applications can also be downloaded at www.laurellibrary.org.
Entries will be further classified in the categories of Action/Sports, Animal/Pets, Architecture, Enhanced, Landscape/Nature and People/Family.
"Enhanced" refers to any image which has had more than routine cropping, color balancing, or resizing done using any image editing program, and/or if more than one photograph had been combined to make the finished image.
A cash prize of $200 will be awarded to the best of show of the adult division. The best in the youth division will receive $50. Blue ribbon winners will receive $20 in the adult division and $10 in youth.
Photos must be at least 5"x7" and no bigger than 16"x20". They must be mounted, but not framed. Mounting methods include a mat board, foam core, poster board, etc. The photographer's name, phone number and category must be firmly written on the back of the entry. If two pieces are entered, indicate which is entry #1 and which is entry #2.
Original photographs made after 2014 and not previously shown at a Cumberland Gallery Photography Show are allowed. The competition is for amateurs only. A professional is classified as one who teaches, sells, or otherwise earns a sizeable portion of income by their photography or has done so in the past.
Entries may be picked up during regular library hours starting Nov. 11 through Nov. 18.
For more information, call Gwen or Susan at the Laurel County Public Library at (606) 864-5759.
