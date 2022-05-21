WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
Logan Adams of London
Sarah Adams of London
Ashleigh Baker of London
David Ball of Keavy
Kelsey Ball of London
Marietta Benge of London
Zachariah Bowling of East Bernstadt
Shelbi Brock of London
April Budd of London
Kelli Caldwell of London
Linda Campbell of London
Brooklynn Carter of Lily
Stephen Caudill of London
Sydni Chesnut of Keavy
Christa Chitwood of Keavy
Megan Clontz of London
Luke Courtney of London
Emily Davenport of London
Brooke Davis of London
Jacob Doughty of London
Tammy Eaton of London
Megan Emond of London
Brandy Evans of London
Billy Evans of London
Cody Evans of London
Chassady Felts of Pittsburg
Toni Fragosa of London
Morgan Greene of London
Kelsey Griffin of London
Kaylie Grimes of Keavy
Savannah Hammack of London
Jacob Hays of London
Makella Hylton of London
Michael Johnston of London
Ty Jones of London
Erin Jones of London
Destiny Keister of London
Brynna Lawson of London
Zachary Madden of London
Kimberly McKiddy of London
Jamie Messer of London
Haley Minton of London
Christie Moses of Keavy
Bryce Muncy of London
Alexis Napier of London
Amy Patton of London
Jillian Philpot of London
Mackenzie Powenski of London
Sydney Reed of London
Sabrina Rippetoe of London
Daniel Robinson of London
Mark Sexton of London
Monica Shepherd of East Bernstadt
Mallory Singleton of London
Madelyn Singleton of London
Hannah Sizemore of London
Ashley Smith of London
Dwalenna Stepp of Lily
Madison Thompson of London
Jazzlyn Threlkeld of London
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt
Alexia Valentine of London
Ethan Wagers of London
Michelle Wagers of London
Kelsey Wagers of London
Skyla Walters of Lily
Zoe Williams of Keavy
