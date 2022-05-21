School news

WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

Logan Adams of London

Sarah Adams of London

Ashleigh Baker of London

David Ball of Keavy

Kelsey Ball of London

Marietta Benge of London

Zachariah Bowling of East Bernstadt

Shelbi Brock of London

April Budd of London

Kelli Caldwell of London

Linda Campbell of London

Brooklynn Carter of Lily

Stephen Caudill of London

Sydni Chesnut of Keavy

Christa Chitwood of Keavy

Megan Clontz of London

Luke Courtney of London

Emily Davenport of London

Brooke Davis of London

Jacob Doughty of London

Tammy Eaton of London

Megan Emond of London

Brandy Evans of London

Billy Evans of London

Cody Evans of London

Chassady Felts of Pittsburg

Toni Fragosa of London

Morgan Greene of London

Kelsey Griffin of London

Kaylie Grimes of Keavy

Savannah Hammack of London

Jacob Hays of London

Makella Hylton of London

Michael Johnston of London

Ty Jones of London

Erin Jones of London

Destiny Keister of London

Brynna Lawson of London

Zachary Madden of London

Kimberly McKiddy of London

Jamie Messer of London

Haley Minton of London

Christie Moses of Keavy

Bryce Muncy of London

Alexis Napier of London

Amy Patton of London

Jillian Philpot of London

Mackenzie Powenski of London

Sydney Reed of London

Sabrina Rippetoe of London

Daniel Robinson of London

Mark Sexton of London

Monica Shepherd of East Bernstadt

Mallory Singleton of London

Madelyn Singleton of London

Hannah Sizemore of London

Ashley Smith of London

Dwalenna Stepp of Lily

Madison Thompson of London

Jazzlyn Threlkeld of London

Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt

Alexia Valentine of London

Ethan Wagers of London

Michelle Wagers of London

Kelsey Wagers of London

Skyla Walters of Lily

Zoe Williams of Keavy

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you