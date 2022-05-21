School news

WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.

Students from Laurel County named to the President's List for Spring 2022 include:

Stephanie Ball of Keavy

Jara Burkhart of London

Karson Chesnut of London

Lacie Degough of London

Joshua Holland of London

Kenzie Jervis of London

Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt

Eva Meyer of London

Shreya Patel of London

Teresa Sizemore of London

