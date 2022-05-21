WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.
Students from Laurel County named to the President's List for Spring 2022 include:
Stephanie Ball of Keavy
Jara Burkhart of London
Karson Chesnut of London
Lacie Degough of London
Joshua Holland of London
Kenzie Jervis of London
Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt
Eva Meyer of London
Shreya Patel of London
Teresa Sizemore of London
