Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates  

WILLIAMSBURG -- In what has been one of the most unprecedented years in history, there are still hardworking people achieving their goals, new doors of opportunity opening, and worthwhile reasons to celebrate.

In fact, right now, there are more than 1,100 reasons to celebrate - one for each student at University of the Cumberlands who earned a college degree this summer.

Summer graduates from the local area include:

Ashley Carter of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Christy Lipps of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Chasity Lindsay Williams of London (40743), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Teketta Whitehead of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Madison Miller of Gray (40734), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Ray Hays of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

William Massengale of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology & Psychology

Mason Sherman of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Bethany Bennett of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Jacob Kirby of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Robert Steakley of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

McKayla Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Jacqueline Bass of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Savannah McQueen of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Robbie Garvin of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Andrea Sutton of London (40743), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Kaitlyn Jones of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Brianna Barnett of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Jasmine Hampton of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Mandy Lockhart of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Rebecca Mitchell of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Sheena Lawson of Corbin (40701), who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Laura Brock of London (40744), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Business

Kathryn Hart of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Business

Cristin Chadwell of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Pupil Personnel

Andrea Bishop of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

Benjamin Gabbard of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal

Heather Melton of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal

Ronald Ruth of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal

Dawn Allen of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Staci Davidson of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Jennifer Mills of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Stephanie Pettit of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

LenEe Figliola of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Amy Hatcher of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Stephanie Jones of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Neha Mahboob of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Charlotte Giles of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist

Alexandria Hacker of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Jeremy Hacker of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Kristen Hinkle of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Shannon Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader

Ida Santiago Rodriguez of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Education in Teacher Leader - Mathematics

Jachob Bowlin of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jonathan Deaton of london (40744), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Ivana Kazic of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Jeffrey Kersey of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Ryan Lykins of Lily (40740), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Kayla Rose of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Melanie Fore of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Tyler Bender of williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Coaching

Caleb Kirby of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Coaching

Emily Howell of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance

Rebekah Riggs of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Health & Human Performance

Heather Davis of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Kristie Hale of corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Stephanie Manning of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Kayla Mills of Scalf (40982), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Teresa Smith of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Whitney Smith of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Tracy Warren of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Danielle Wynn of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse Practitioner

Deveshwar Sivam of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Strategic Management

The University congratulates all its summer graduates on reaching this significant milestone in their lives and wishes them all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

