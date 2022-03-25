Cumberlands hosting annual business forum March 29-30

WILLIAMSBURG -- University of the Cumberlands (UC) will be hosting its annual business forum on March 29-30 in the Hutton School of Business on Cumberlands' Williamsburg campus. The mission of the forum is for experienced entrepreneurs to bring key knowledge to the university's young, aspiring business leaders.
This year's forum will feature keynote speaker Dr. Terry Forcht, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Forcht Group of Kentucky. The keynote address will focus on themes from the newly released book about Mr. Forcht, "Start Right. End Right.", written by Gary P. West and Eddie Woodruff with foreword by U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
Terry Forcht was inducted into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2012. He rose from humble beginnings to become the builder of more than 93 businesses - what is now Forcht Group of Kentucky. The businesses include health and rehabilitation centers, newspapers, radio stations, a finance company, a pharmacy, insurance companies, a construction company, and real estate, among others. He and his wife of more than 60 years, Marion, have generously donated millions of dollars to community-focused initiatives at several organizations, including churches, schools, and Kentucky government.
"The annual business forum provides our students with an opportunity to learn from accomplished entrepreneurs," said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, president at Cumberlands. "We are eager to host all of our guest speakers, including Dr. Terry Forcht as our keynote speaker. The Forchts have impacted the university in many positive ways over the years, and it will be beneficial for our students to hear key business advice from his life experience."
Cumberlands has made efforts in recent years to help boost small businesses in the area and use hands-on experiences to teach its business students the skills they need to succeed as entrepreneurs in the workforce. In 2020, the university opened Marketplace on Main & 3rd, which includes three new local businesses and a business start-up incubator. In the past, the businesses have regularly hired Cumberlands students and graduates as interns and employees, giving them valuable experience early in their business ventures.
The business forum is being presented in partnership with Forcht Group of Kentucky, Gary Bizzack Foundation and the Joseph & Mary Cacioppo Foundation.
To learn more about the undergraduate or graduate business programs at Cumberlands, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
