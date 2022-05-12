WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands recently hosted its annual mathematics contest for students from local high schools to compete. Six local high schools participated in the contest, bringing 81 students to Cumberlands’ Williamsburg campus.
This math contest has occurred since the 1960s. Its purpose is to give high school students extra motivation to invest in their math studies and a chance to prove their math skills when pitted against other students their age.
The students competed in seven categories, with the results as follows:
Algebra I
First place – Jo Owaki, South Laurel High School
Second place – Raymond Wang, North Laurel High School
Third place – Austin Van, North Laurel High School
Fourth place – Alex Fotopoulos, South Laurel High School
Fifth place – Kristine Meredith, Anderson County High School
Algebra II
First place – Hannah Perry, Corbin High School
Second place – Gabe Doughty, North Laurel High School
Third place – Zander Chambers, North Laurel High School
Fourth place – Hudson Coe, Corbin High School
Fifth place – Greta Williams, Anderson County High School
Geometry
First place – Ethan Allen, North Laurel High School
Second place – Ben Baker, North Laurel High School
Third place – Sloan Smith, Southwestern High School
Fourth place – Hannah Ridenour, Anderson county High School
Fifth place – Clara Tomlinson, Anderson County High School
Pre-Calculus
First place – Dane Root, North Laurel High School
Second place – Thomas Halda, Southwestern High School
Third place – Alivia Parker, North Laurel High School
Fourth place – Karlotta Schley, Anderson County High School
Fifth place – Grace Gibson, Corbin High School
Calculus
First place – Andrew Pham, North Laurel High School
Second place – Matthew Sanders, North Laurel High School
Third place – Tyler Clifton, Corbin High School
Fourth place – Kennedy Lamb, South Laurel High School
Fifth place – Chesney Jacobs, Corbin High School
Cooperative Group
First place – Southwestern High School – Grady Baker, Giddeon Brainard, Trey Brunton, Jack Wilson
Second place – North Laurel High School – Bree Edwards, Jakeb Hurley, Jack McArdle, Gavin Tincher
Third place – South Laurel High School – Robert Baker, Lindsay Cox, Ben House, Maggie Kitzmiller
Fourth place – Anderson County High School – Morgan Irwin, Kayla Lamanski, Lucas May, Elizabeth Wilson
Schools
First place – North Laurel High School
Second place – Corbin High School
Third place – South Laurel High School
The university thanks the local businesses who donated merchandise and gift certificates to be awarded as door prizes at the competition, namely Applebee’s of Corbin, The Brick Oven, Starbucks, Southern Tease Hair, Suds Barn, Sweeties Ice Cream Shop, Tarjeta, Texas Instruments, The Great Escape, Williamsburg Flower Shop, and Williamsburg Nutrition.
University of the Cumberlands also offers high school groups the chance to tour campus and learn more about what college is like. To schedule a visit, go to www.ucumberlands.edu/joinus. High school students may also pursue dual credit courses at Cumberlands. Visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply to learn more.
