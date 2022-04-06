Reaching 102 years old is rare, but finding two persons who reach that age is even more uncommon.
In this special feature, The Sentinel Echo honors two Laurel Countians - Dan Hale and Jacob (Jack) Blanton - who are both World War II veterans, born 2 days apart and celebrating their 102nd birthdays on March 23 and March 25, respectively.
Dan Hale is widely known among the Laurel County community. The World War II veteran resides in his family's homeplace off KY 192 in the Cold Hill area and he is known for farming and raising a large family.
Hale reached his 102nd birthday on March 23 and celebrated with a party at Hilltop Baptist Church the following Saturday. He and his wife Alma marked their 75th wedding anniversary in February. The couple recalls their wedding day.
"The snow was knee-deep that day," Hale said. "We had to walk a long way to the preacher's house in London. When we got there, he was at someone else's house so we had to walk further."
Together the couple had nine children - five girls and four boys. They currently have 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and nearly a dozen great-great-grandchildren.
"We went to church three times every Sunday. They all turned out good," said Alma. "One is a preacher and three sing in gospel groups."
Alma said her husband liked to hunt and fish but she always took the children to church where they were taught Christian values. She still laughs talking about one of Dan's "hobbies" in his younger days.
"He said he was a fruit jar drinker," she said, alluding to those days when moonshine was often stored in canning jars and stashed away for private consumption.
The couple has lived in the same home since they moved in with Dan's parents to care for his grandmother.
"I told them the only way I was moving here was if they put in water. We had the first six kids then," she said.
Hale said he has his "good days and bad days" but insists that he enjoys his life.
"I have a good time everywhere I'm at," he said.
That might not apply to his time in the Army during World War II, since he lost his hearing when an explosion destroyed his eardrum. He spent time in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, the Ardennes and was in the Battle of the Bulge. He left for military duty with only $2 in his pocket that day in 1941 and stayed in the Army for 43 months. It was during his military duty that he also suffered frostbite to his toes.
"I got paid $21 a month," he said. "We had to walk and I'd come in and take off my socks and they'd be colored red from my feet bleeding. I served in General Patton's Army, 5th Division."
He recalls being overrun by German troops while his platoon was fighting in a hedgerow.
"They told me I couldn't get out," Hale said. "I knew I had to get up off the ground, so I grabbed my rifle, asked the Lord to help me and ran. Even the lieutenant was captured - I was the only one of the 10 or 12 men who wasn't captured."
He was standing by a window when a shell went off, shattering his eardrum.
"His eardrum burst but he never got in any medical treatment the whole time he was in the Army," added Alma. "By the time he went to the doctor, the eardrum was just crumbling."
"He went to the University of Louisville hospital because the Lexington VA hospital didn't have an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) doctor. So they sent him on to Cincinnati," Alma said. "It was 12 years after his eardrum burst and they were going to do surgery. Then they found that his bone structure was all gone."
But Hale prevailed, still raising his family by gardening and raising their own food.
He also worked at Cook Brothers, then went to work for Dixie Motors.
"I worked 35 years there. I was an A-1 body man. That was back in the days when we used metal," he said. "The VA disabled me."
Alma also worked, spending several years at Caron Spinning Company, which went out of business in the mid-1990s. The couple also teamed with Sid and Claude Harville and another London couple to establish the London DAV. They maintain their lifetime memberships with the DAV, American Legion and AmVets.
Hale has no secret for living a long life. In fact, it could be accredited to his family history - his mother lived to be 90 years old while his father died at age 88. Currently he is the only survivor of the four children in his immediate family - having outlived all of his younger siblings.
"I never dreamed I'd live this long," he said, reflecting back on the days of the war when he was certain he would be one of the fatalities of war.
He feels the military offered discipline and manners and feels that is a good experience for any young person. But regardless of the path they choose in life, Hale still holds a simple principle of advice for people of all ages.
"Hold your head up and be proud of who you are."
