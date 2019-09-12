Dan Moore landed at the London-Corbin Airport early Wednesday morning during his world record attempt to land at 110 different airports within 24 hours. Moore's flight started in Tennessee and saw him flying through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The current record stands at 87 airfields and is held by UK pilots Mike Roberts and Nicholas Rogers. Moore's attempt is in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks in 2001, with the 110 airports in reference to the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.
Dan Moore lands in London-Corbin Airport during Guinness World-Record attempt
By Dillan Combs
Staff Writer
