Daniel Boone CAA accepting applications for LIHEAP

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, Daniel Boone CAA is now taking applications for an added spring open enrollment period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2020, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”
The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.
Each year, the 23 Community Action agencies provide home energy assistance to over 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact their local Daniel Boone CAA outreach office for specific applications instructions
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Daniel Boone CAA administers LIHEAP in partnership with Community Action Kentucky and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Daniel Boone CAA website at DanielBooneCAA.org
. ELIGIBILITY:
1) Household income must be at or below the following, relative to household size: (see photo)
2) Must be responsible for home energy costs or pay energy costs as an undesignated portion of rent.
3) Must not have in excess of $2,000 in liquid resources, or $3,000 if at least one person in the household is age 60 or older: &/or disabled except for households where a member has an illness, which requires liquid resources to be accessed for medical and living expenses, the amount may be $4,000.
To maintain social distancing guidelines, Community Action Agencies may utilize various means completing applications, including electronically, by mail, over the phone, and/or office drop box. Please contact your local agency for policy
