Daniel Boone CAA applications for LIHEAP Crisis Component beginning now open

Daniel Boone CAA has begun accepting applications for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2021 or until funds are depleted. To apply, qualified residents should contact their local outreach office.
The Crisis Component is designed to help low-income Kentuckians offset home heating costs based on a household’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, income eligibility has been increased to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
COVID-19 Policies Statement For everyone's safety, Daniel Boone CAA may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that LIHEAP applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.
All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the prior month.
• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, or a statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Daniel Boone CAA administers LIHEAP in partnership with Community Action Kentucky and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about resources provided by Daniel Boone CAA and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at www.danielboonecaa.org
