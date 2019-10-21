The cost of home heating is a problem for many low-income Kentuckians. Your Community Action Agency, Daniel Boone Community Action Agency may be able to help. If you live in Laurel County you may apply at the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency office located at 188 Dog Patch Trading Center London, Ky 40741 for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Applications will be taken by the last name of the head of household from November 4 thru December 13, 2019. See the list below for your assigned day.
You will need to bring with you (1) Social Security cards for everyone living in the household, (2) proof of your household’s income for the preceding month, you must present award letters, NO copies of checks. etc; documentation from the local DCBS office will not be accepted, with the exception of zero income households receiving food stamps and KTAP. All recipients receiving Social Security and SSI checks that will need income verification will need to contact their local Social Security office for this in advance since Social Security will not be faxing proof. (3) Your most recent heating bills or verification from your landlord that the heating expenses are included in your rent. All customers that apply for assistance must present an electric bill at the time of application to provide proof of residency. If electric bills are in someone else’s name other than the applicant, documentation will be required from the person whose name is on the utility bill. Dwellings that are not connected to a meter ARE NOT eligible for assistance. All eligible households that apply will receive assistance. Gross monthly income must be within the guidelines listed below, and with limited liquid resources. Households not receiving food stamps with no income will be required to fill out a self declaration form prior to sign up date. DBCAA will assure that persons who are working or commuting during the agencies typical business hours, 8:00 to 4:30, may apply for LIHEAP. Contact Kim Stevens at 598-5127 for more information. DBCAA does not discriminate because of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, or age.
CRISIS Applications can be made from January 06, 2020 through March 31, 2020 or until available funds have been expended.
