Daniel Carmack to sing at First Methodist  

Carmack

First United Methodist Church of London is honored to have Daniel Carmack sing in its morning worship services this Sunday, February 20. A gifted vocalist and pianist, Daniel will sing in the church's beautiful Sanctuary at 301 W. 5th Street in services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Carmack is a dedicated London City Councilman who is often kind to grace our lovely community with his powerful vocals. All are warmly welcome to attend.

