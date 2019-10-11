Darwin "Mumbo" SasserNovember 29, 1946 - October 6, 2019

Darwin "Mumbo" Sasser, age 72, husband of Cherie (Smith) Sasser of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Saint Joseph London Hospital.
He was the father of Todd Darwin Sasser and wife Tina of Knoxville, Tennessee, Tommy Dewayne Sasser and wife Janna of London, Kentucky, and Tina Michelle Griffith and husband Dustin of Waterford, Michigan; the brother of Lena Hale and Doug Sasser, both of White Lake, Michigan, Lesa Cobb of of Ortonville, Michigan, Leah Langley, Lucille Weaver, Maxine Bruner, and Ronnie Sasser all of London, and Sam Sasser of Goodrich, Michigan; the brother-in-law of Barbara Sasser of London.
He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Danielle Forrester and husband Justin, Brandon Sasser, Morgan Griffith, Molli Griffith, J.T. Sasser, and Lucas Sasser; by two great grandchildren, Blakely Forrester and Wesley Forrester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Champ Clark Sasser and Una Mae (Wagoner) Sasser; and by one brother, Leon Sasser.
He was a retired Group Leader for General Motors and a member of Bush Fire Department.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Liford and Rev. Johnny Schell officiating.
Burial followed at Liford-Sasser Cemetery in London.
The family received friends at London Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Serving as pallbearers are Todd Sasser, Tommy Sasser, Dustin Griffith, Tyler Smith, Steven Smith and Brandon Sasser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.