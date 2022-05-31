KEAVY-- Friday, Curtis Neal carried an armful of American flags as he walked around the cemetery with other members of the Keavy chapter of the Disabled American Veterans to place the flags on the graves of our fallen soldiers at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.
There are 504 soldiers buried in the cemetery dating all the way back to the Civil War.
DAV Chapter 158 has been putting flags on the graves of the fallen soldiers for more than 20 years. The chapter of the DAV has been in existence for 48 years. Soldiers from the Army, Air Force, Marines, and possibly even the Coast Guard are there.
"We also do a memorial service every year with a 21 gun salute," said the director of the DAV, Joseph McCartney.
"We always honor our veterans. The ones that's fallen. We go by the heading 'All gave some, some gave all'," said Neal. "We truly and deeply believe that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.