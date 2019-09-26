DAV hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony 9 hrs ago 1 of 4 The London DAV hosted its 19th Flag Retirement Ceremony recently. The ceremony was conducted by Boy Scots Troop 572 of London and follows the DAV guidelines of insuring every flag is removed from service with respect. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dav Ceremony Scots Photo Retirement Guideline Troop Flag Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BALL, Larry HATTON, James ADAMS, William ADAMS, William LEDFORD, Sallie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLaurel Sheriff's Office investigating death of 22-year-old London manPolice respond to public fight in parking lot22-year-old man found unresponsive, pronounced deadBuddy's Liquor ownership topic of lawsuitCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Seen better times, but who has not?‘The greatest show there ever was’: Rockholds woman competes on 'Survivor' premiering Wednesday North middle school teams enter tournament with No. 1 seedsRoot named 2019 Kentucky Sheriff of the YearWorld Chicken Festival London-Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. Golf Scramble Fundraiser set for Friday Preparations begin on World Chicken Festival Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.