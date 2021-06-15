Photos submitted

DAV Chapters 66 London and 158 Keavy performed the closing ceremony at Wildcat Harley-Davidson for the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall.

Community members were invited to honor, respect and remember lost heroes Thursday through Tuesday as Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosted the Wall. The tribute Wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC. It spans 360 feet and is 8 feet tall at its highest point. In addition to the 58,282 names of soldiers who were lost during the conflict, statistics and a timeline were displayed for visitors to view. There was also a memorial in tribute of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Volunteers were onsite to provide assistance and to help locate the names of lost veterans,

