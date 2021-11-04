DAV thanks Wildcat Harley Davidson for support

Photo submitted
Wildcat Harley Davidson has supported local veterans and London's Disabled American Veterans Chapter #66 since the day they opened. From donations to the DAV for auctions to hosting the Vietnam Veterans Wall and meals for veterans, Wildcat has always been a champion for those that have served in the military.
London DAV Chapter #66 wanted to recognize Wildcat HD for all that they have done for veterans by presenting a plaque reflecting their appreciation for the support and contributions. Pictured at the presentation is (L to R) Dave Kilpatrick, Chapter #66 Adjutant, Wildcat HD Representative Chris Minton and DAV Chapter #66 Service Officer as well as State DAV Commander Bob Ellison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.