Davenport receives formal sentence of 40 years for 2018 shooting

A man found guilty of murder earlier this month received his formal sentence on Monday.
Joshua Tate Davenport, 40, of Florence Street in Corbin, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday and was sentenced to serve 40 years for the shooting death of his wife, Stephanie, in March 2018.
Davenport was charged with shooting his wife in the back, although the 9-1-1 call that fateful day was reported as a suicide. That was the defense's stance throughout the trial - that Stephanie Davenport had shot herself in a suicidal action and that her husband was not guilty of her death.
He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, with law enforcement and the prosecuting attorney stating that Joshua Davenport had placed the gun used in the shooting under Stephanie's hand after he shot her.
Witnesses, including a forensic examiner, said that although it was possible that Stephanie had shot herself, it was highly unlikely given the angle of the gun shots. One wound was to her back with the other to the back of her head. One of the expert witnesses described that the angle of the wounds, headed downward, were more consistent with being shot by someone who was standing above the victim.
It took jurors less than 1 1/2 hours to decide Davenport's guilt, and just under an hour to decide on the penalty. Jurors recommended that Davenport serve 35 years on the murder charge and 5 years on the tampering with evidence charge. Those two sentences would run consecutively, or one after the other, giving Davenport a total of 40 years.
That penalty was less than what might have been given, as murder carries a penalty of 20 to 50 years, or life. Whether the minimum or maximum penalty, Davenport will have to serve at least 20 years of the sentence before his first opportunity to apply for parole. Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele pointed out to jurors that the length of the sentence would also have an impact on Davenport's parole after his release. The 35-year sentence will require Davenport to remain under probation for another 20 years.
Davenport has remained in jail since his arrest following the shooting. Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center indicate that he was released on Tuesday, transferred to another facility to complete his prison sentence.
