FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is reminding eligible Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 5, 2019 General Election is Monday, October 7.
"Our elections should be determined by a majority of voters, not a minority," said Grimes, Kentucky's Chief Election Official. "Registering to vote is the first step to having your voice heard on Election Day. I call on all eligible Kentuckians to get registered by October 7 and then show up at the polls and vote on November 5."
Kentuckians can easily register and update their registration with GoVoteKY.com, the Commonwealth’s online voter portal.
County clerks’ offices throughout Kentucky will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 7.
To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:
— Be a U.S. citizen.
— Be a Kentucky resident for at least 29 days before Election Day.
— Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.
— Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.
— Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”
— Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.
— Minors who are 17 years old but will be 18 years old on or before the November 5, 2019 General Election are eligible to register and vote in the upcoming General Election.
— Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than October 7, 2019.
Over 175,000 Kentucky voters' records have been designated as "inactive" by the State Board of Elections without the approval of Secretary Grimes. She has raised concerns to the State Board of Elections that many of these "inactive" voters voted as early as the 2018 General Election.
"With that State Board of Elections designating voters as inactive or active, it's important that Kentucky voters go review and update their registration," said Grimes.
Voters may check their current registration status and where they vote with the Voter Information Center found at GoVoteKY.com. For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.
