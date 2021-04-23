April 1
• Daniel Adam Jones and Nicole Marie Houk, formerly known as (fka) Nicole Jones, and Bryan Houk to Jerry D. Bolton and Christy D. Bolton, land on U.S. 25 and 4.49 acres on U.S. 25; $306,000
• Stanley Rowland Harlen and Johanna Aletta Harlen to Woodrow L. Jackson and Nona J. Jackson, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase I; $39,500
• Eric Spade and Elaine Spade to Eric Spade and Elaine Spade, Lot 21 of High Point Subdivision; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Elk Mountain LLC to Philip A. McDonald and Susan McDonald or survivor, 5.107 acres on Sublimity Springs Road; $83,500
• Naomi Swafford to Jimmy Joe Swafford and Michael Jennings Swafford, 4.79 acres on KY 80; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Naomi Swafford to Jimmy Joe Swafford and Michael Jennings Swafford, 1/2 acre on KY 80-E; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Naomi Swafford to Jimmy Joe Swafford and Michael Jennings Swafford, land on Jim Bruner Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to David M. Laun and April R. Laun, 0.86 acres on Lakeside Estates Road; $23,000
April 5
• Little Creek Investments LLC and Holcombe Properties LLC to Adam Roether and Nichole Roether, 20 acres, 30 acres near Mays Doyle Cemetery and 8 acres in Lee Adkins tract; $48,000
• William Chase Thompson to Mendota Properties LLC, 1.27 acres on Philpot Road; $199,000
• David Jay Wyatt and Johnny Daryl Wyatt to Tammy Wyatt Payne and Scott Payne, 0.253 acres on old Hwy. 25; property division, no monetary consideration
• Johnny Shell to Darrell Wayne Shell, 1.39 acres on Mullins Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Smart Wood USA, LLC to Daniel Adam Jones, Lot 55 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $179,060
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Charles Elza, 5.019 acres on Victory Road; $21,000, in case of Mount Pleasant Properties Inc., v. Ricky Gibson et al
• Lisia Whitaker to Keith Reynolds, 1 acre on Willow Road and Timbers Edge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Grace Davis to Kandra R. Davis and Michael L. Davis, Lot 48 in Section 1 of Southland Subdivision; tract between Section 1 and 2nd Addition in Southland Subdivision; $135,000
• Harlan Baker and Rita Baker to Ryan Gay and Logan Gay, 0.20 acres on Falls Road; $20,000
• Carole Adams and Stephen Adams II to Trevor Brummett and Ima Brummett, 1/2 acre on Roy Dugger Road; $59,900
• Angela Kilburn, also known as (aka) Angela F. Williamson, and Brandon Kilburn and Dustin Jo Lawson and McKayla Lawson and Kayla Sue Lawson, $59,900
• Opal Sibert Irrevocable Trust by Edwina Grimes, trustee, to Eddie Reams, Lots 4, 5, and 6 in J. K. Lewis Subdivision; $175,000
April 6
• Gospel Tabernacle, by and through trustees Darrell Johnson, Luther Jason Bowman and Samantha Benge and Caleb Benge to Measure of Faith Ministries Inc., 0.68 acres on Old Crab Orchard Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Daniel Fell and Catherine Fell to Craig Smith and Rebecca Gregory or survivor, land on Delmas Gilliam Road; $21,500
• Stephen A. Robinson and Lisa Ann Robinson to Kimberly Dyer, 2.78 acres, 0.75 acres and 0.76 acres on Hunter's Loop; $205,000
• Estate of Sue Carol Lewis to Jim Lewis and Diana Lewis, 1 acre on KY 490; $55,000
• Edward Hall and Linda B. Hall to Tyler Edward Hall, 12.50 acres on Adams Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Timothy J. Goetze and Vincenea Goetze to Katelyn Loftis and Ryan S. Collett, tracts 1, 3 and 4 on High Moore Road; $252,500
• Shelley Holland, also known as (aka) Shelly Holland, and Kenley Wade Holland, Taylor Nicole Holland, a minor, by and through Court-Appointed Guardian Shelley Holland, aka Shelly Holland, to Brendon Mendez, Lot 27 in Section 1 of Southland Estates; $153,900
• Sherry A. Freeman to Dustin Wayne Napier and Ashley Paige Trett, Lot 57 in Phase IV of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $445,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge through Brian Bowman and Michael Frank Bowman, heirs of Timothy Dewayne Bowman, to Adair Holdings LLC, 1/2 acre on Sizemore Road; $15,430, in case of Adair Asset Management v. Frank Bowman et al
• J.D.B. Brothers iknc to Renovation Properties LLC, 6.16 acres on Paris Karr Road; $105,000
• Steven Bowling and Rebekah Bowling to Jennifer King, Lot 27 in Hazel Green Meadows Subdivision; $9,500
• Eco-Clean LC and Jennifer McClure to KAP Properties LLC, land on Oak Street; land contract, no monetary consideration
• Gary Napier and Donna Napier to Laura M. Stewart, 0.73 acres on Wyan Road; $255,000
• Selena C. Rudd to Wesley Baker and Haley Baker or survivor, Lot 7 in Elkhorn Estates Subdivision; $220,000
• Paul E. Hampton and Mary Lou Witt to David Nichols and Jennifer Nichols or survivor, 0.57 acres and 0.39 acres on Twin Brook Loop
