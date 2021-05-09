April 14
• REM, LLC to Frona Scott, Lot 26 in Phase II of Goldenrod Subdivision; $1
• Brian Jordan Foster to Wilma Darlene Tennile, 0.28 acres in Laurel County; $42,000
• Betty Sizemore McDougall and William Gregory Sizemore to William Gregory Sizemore, Tamara Pridgen, Melanie Sizemore and Rebecca Sizemore, 0.68 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Betty A. Sizemore, by and through Power of Attorney, William Gregory Sizemore, to William Gregory Sizemore, Tamara Pridgen, Melanie Sizemore and Rebecca Sizemore, Lot B in Heirs of Hubert & Elizabeth Herron; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Betty A. Sizemore, by and through Power of Attorney, William Gregory Sizemore, to William Gregory Sizemore, Tamara Pridgen, Melanie Sizemore and Rebecca Sizemore, Lot A in Heirs of Hubert & Elizabeth Herron; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James A. Lewis Enterprises Inc., by James Lewis, and Brooks Investments LLC, by Susan Fiechter, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.273 acres and four tracts on U.S. 25 and Commercial Drive; $229,533
• Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., successor to BNE Restaurant Group, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.001 acre and two tracts on KY 192; $17,500
• Grandview Construction LLC to Alice Christian Hurst, Lot 81 in Elk Run Estates, Phase II; $209,900
April 15
• Linda Hansel and Bradley Hansel and Alisha McIntyre and Bryan McIntyre to Michael Johnson, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $25,000
• Russell Denver Grimes and Elaine Grimes to Landon Scaggs and Mary Scaggs, 15 acres in Laurel County; $260,000
• Sherri Allen Elza to Justin Allen, 1.28 acres on Conley Road; $80,000
• Anthony Shane Miller and Vanessa Miller to Makayla Kirby and James Kirby or survivor, Lot 27 in Cantor Chase Farms Subdivision; $135,000
• Jamie Gambrel and Janet Gambrel to Rosie Ebersthauser and Parker Ebersthauser or survivor, Lot 52 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $205,000
• Daniel W. Page and Melissa Page, Kevin C. Napier and Seth Napier to Kevin C. Napier, 1.19 acres on Jervis Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Orr Family - I-75 N/Cook, LLC, by Nancy Orr, authorized agent to 700ish South Main London LLC, by Jason Selph, 1.29 acres on East Dixie Street and Main Street; $44,000
• Jennifer Brock to Jesse Hall, 0.47 acres on KY 229 and KY 1023; $5,000
• Leemac Contracting LLC to James Allen McFarland, 2 acres on Sasser School Road; company dissolution, no monetary consideration
• James Allen McFarland to Appple LLC, by Sherry Jenkins, 2 acres on Sasser School Road; $85,000
• Begley Properties LLC to Robert Kirby and Sue Kirby, 4.98 acres on Warren Cemetery Road and KY 80; $80,000
• Jake Roberts and Renee Roberts to Terry Herald and Teresa Herald, Lot 9 in Phase I of Patton Meadows; $282,500
• Rachel G. Louthan to Stephen Louthan and Loretta Louthan, land on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Leslie Woods, same individual as Leslie Chinn, and Christopher S. Woods to Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, 0.45 acres on Kaylie Lane; no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, to Leslie Woods, same individual as Leslie Chinn, and Christopher S. Woods, 0.45 acres on Kaylie Lane, no monetary consideration
• Rebecca Hale Williams to Nora Dianne Brashear, 0.86 acres on Hopper Creek Road; life estate deed, no monetary consideration
• Beulah Begley to Jeanie Neace, 1 acre on South Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 16
• Gary Lee Rush and Katrina Marie Rush to Larry Roark and Tianna Roark, 0.38 acres on KY 363; $50,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 1.76 acres in Laurel County; $64,700, in case of Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Carl Mills, et al
• Kenneth Huff and Beverly Huff to Charles Huff and Mary Huff, land on Huff Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Elk Mountain LLC to Bobbie Patton and Kristy Patton, 5.018 acres on Sublimity Springs Road; $83,475
• Cheryl Parker, Tony Parker ad Rebecca C. Parker to Kristen Elizabeth Wilson, 8/10 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eva Mae Blair and Robert Blair to James Edward Creech and Ramona Creech or survivor, 1.21 acres in Laurel County; $2,500
• Tyler Lewis to Baxter Bledsoe Jr., 69 acres near Rockcastle River; $10,000
• Serenia Asher-Dixon and Scott Dixon to Lacy Brook Parks and Michael Parks, 3/8 acres in Laurel County; $10,000
April 19
• Mike Caldwell and Karen Caldwell to James Bray, land on KY 1189; $18,500
• Fern Wooton, John M. Wooton and Davida Wooton to Edward W. Whitehead and Peggy L. Whitehead or survivor, 0.50 acres on Mystic Lane; $25,000
• Andrew Joseph Morgan, also known as (aka) Andrew Morgan, and Amanda Morgan to Andrew Joseph Morgan and Amanda Morgan or survivor, Lot 4 in Paddock Place Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Jesse Roark, administrator of the Estate of Rex Roark , to Norma J. Penley, trustee, 2 tracts in Laurel County; reconvey property, no monetary consideration
• Norma J. Penley, trustee, to Jessie A. Roark, 2 tracts in Laurel County, recovery property, no monetary consideration
• Jesse A. Roark, administrator, to Norma J. Penley, trustee, Lots 44 and 45 in Block I of Fisherman Coves, no monetary consideration
• Norma J. Penley, trustee, to Jesse A. Roark, Lots 44 and 45 in Block I of Fisherman Coves; no monetary consideration
• Clifford D. Thompson and Donna M. Thompson to William Mack Yoakam, 12.77 acres on Willie Green Road; $100,000
• Teddy Jerome Eversole and Amanda Eversole to Allison Cope, 3.793 acres on Victor Mitchell Road; $38,500
• Ella Faye Henderlight to K&K Storage LLC, land on North Main Street and Short Street; $129,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to 21st Mortgage Corporation, 2 acres on Level Green Road; $58,000 in case of 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Chester Wooton, et al
• Apryle Nikole Brock-Wingard and David Wingard and Codi Marie Stanton and Steven Stanton to Mike Herbert, 1.450 acres on Short Lane; $6,000
• Michael Herbert, aka Mike Herbert, and Kristen Marie Herbert to Betty Tallant and Jason McClure and Wanda McClure, 1.450 acres on Short Lane; $12,000
• J. D. McQueen to Eugene Swafford, 0.55 acres on Irvine and Farris Jones Roads; $7,000
• John Logan and Patti Logan to Saundra Spurlock and Jonathan Hacker, Lot 18 in Mount Pleasant Estates; $9,500
• Stephanie Godsey and David Godsey to Kimberly Deanna Jones, 0.63 acres on Bill Bowlin Lane; deed of correction, no monetary consideration
• The Estate of Ricky Eversole, by Ricky Eversole Jr., administrator, and Ricky Eversole Jr. and Ashleigh M. Eversole, Christopher P. Eversole and Amber Marie Campbell to The David P. Hill Trust, land on Fount Hubbard Road; $70,000
• Debra Johnson to Betty Ann Gray, Lot 29 in Woodland Springs Subdivision; $125,640.18
• Stephanie Bowling and Robert East II to Melissa K. Mills, Lot 4 in Canter Chase Subdivision; $160,000
April 20
• June P. Hamm to George M. Hamm, Lot 175 in Bomont Avenue; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Allen to Ryan Allen, Lots 11, 14, 25 and 27 in Little Acres Subdivision; $1
• Richard Moore, by Power of Attorney, Cheryl Moore Chedester and Cheryl Chedester and John Chedester to Belve Jackson and Terry Jackson, 0.50 acres on Lake View Road; no monetary consideration
• Troy Boggs and Mary Jane Boggs to James Boggs, Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Earl Bowles Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ummie L. Leon to Joshua Layne Grubb, 0.561 acres on Delmas Gilliam Road; $155,000
• Mary Lou Smith to Daniel J. Wilmot and Kristine M. Wilmot, 2 acres in Laurel County; $179,000
• Odell F. Roberts to Roxanne Roberts, Lots 3 and 4 in Block C of Sipple Addition; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 21
• Cynthia Harding and Ron Harding, Tony Meade, Kim Meade and Karl Leon Meade to Arville Ray Perry Jr. and Whitney Perry, 4/23 acres on Echo Valley Road; $20,000
• Kevin Douglas and Hillary Douglas to Vernon Asher and Sharon Asher or survivor, 1.477 acres on Sable Pine Circle; $38,000
• Daelen Richardson to Cameron Tate Hoskins, Lot 6 in Bakersfield Subdivision; $1
• Mark Gilbert and Tammy Gilbert to Tiana Simpson, Lots 24, 25, 26 and 27 in Lewis Brothers Subdivision; $133,900
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., land near J. B. Buttrey Road; $25,125, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Charles Collier and Janice Collier
April 22
• Susan Lundy to Travis Wendell Lundy and Jared Douglas Lundy, 97 acres on Robinson and Blackwater Roads; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to New Rez LLC/doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 1.86 acres on Old Way School Road; $120,000, in case of New Rez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, et al v. Lonnie Hensley and Brenda Hensley
