April 15
• Alice Faye Lewis to Beverly Hughes, 0.89 acres on Bill George Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Timothy Wayne Jones II to Brandy Swope, Lots 23 and 24 in Spring Cut Circle Subdivisino; $253,500
• The Revocable Living Trust of Virgil Overbey and Martha Opal Overbey to Tammy Sue Kemp, 0.52 acres on Green Acres Road; $67,500
• Natalyn Hammons to Pearl Real Estate LLC, 1 acre on Parker Road and 24 acres on Sublimity Road; $465,000
• Johnny Morgan and Karen Morgan to Betty Joseph, Lot 51 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision; $232,450
• New Roads Development Inc. to Roger Lewis and Mary Lisa Lewis or survivor, Lot 49 in Stonybrook Estates; $24,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Melody Brooke Collins and Jon Collins, 5.123 acres in Laurel County; $135,000
April 19
• Charles L. France and Betty France to Jared Alann Lang and Audrey Rebecca Lang, 123.33 acres on New Salem Road; $393,900
• Timothy Edward Strawser and Rhonda L. Strawser to Eli Nir, 3.33 acres on Pine Hill Brock Road; $167,500
• Ronald Jackson to Ronald Jackson and Ashley Jackson, Lot 35 in Wilshire Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $1
• Ronnie Bruner to Ronnie Lane Bruner and Anthony Craig Bruner, 1.29 acres on Lem Bruner Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles Elza and Wendell Elza to JWL Development LLC, 1.24 acres on Medco Lane; $1
• Outer Limit Cycles LLC to Rick Yaden and Michelle Yaden, 0.794 acres on KY 80; $100,000
• Robert S. Jones to Larry G. Bryson and Judith Bryson to Robert Jones and Vicki Jones, land in Laurel County; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• The Heirs-at-Law of Angela Mason - Austin Earl Baker and Alexis Baker, Autumn Nicole Meadors - formerly known as Autumn Nicole Baker, and Brandon Baker to Troy Mason, 0.75 acres on Laurel Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 20
• Janice E. Greer to Shane Herald and Ashley Herald, 11.380 acres and 11.17 acres on Echo Valley Road; $180,432
• Tommie Foster to Tommy Foster Jr., 1.701 acres on Sturdivant Morgan Road; $2,000
• Michelle L. Wyatt to Southern Restoration LLC, 2.17 acres on KY 1535; $42,500
• Michelle L. Wyatt to Steven King, 2.17 acres on KY 1535 and Roy Dugger Road; $42,500
• Christina D. Greer, fka Christina Dawn McWhorter, to Andrew Sester or survivor, 0.48 acres on Airport Road; $300,000
