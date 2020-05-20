April 17
• Johnny B. Wagers and Katherine Wagers to Richard McFall and Wanda McFall, 3/4 acre on Cal Bishop Road and two tracts on Mill Creek Road; $259,900
April 20
• Rayette St. Pierre to Tim Cordell and Sophia Beth Cordell or survivor, lot in Reams Addition and eastern half of Lots 54, 55 and 56; $137,500
April 21
• Jordan Thomas Walden and Naresa Walden to Larry Chase Hamblin, 0.5002 acre tract on Level Green and Moberly Bend Roads; $156,000
• Asher Properties LLC to CTA, LLC, 0.43 acres on Lake Shore Road; $100,000
• Bernadine Morgan to Makara Mout and Chantha Mout, Lot 7 of Sunny Meadows; $124,000
• Reimagined Property LLC to Jonathan W. Howard and Veronica Lynn House, 0.37 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $99,000
• Terry Neil McCaffery and Carol L. Brophy to Scottie Rucker and Michelle Rucker, 0.41 acres on E. V. Felts Lane; $25,000
April 22
• Elmo Greer Capital LLC to All in Recovery LLC, 0.66 acres on Bray Cemetery Road; $88,000
• Alice Sams, trustee of the Jacquelyn Mignon McGhee Trust to Jacqueline Mignon McGhee, 1.85 acres on Fed Chesnut Road; no monetary consideration
• Premier Land of London LLC to Lynne Properties LLC, Lot 22 of River Oaks Phase 1; $14,000
• William Kyle Owens and Lois Ann Owens to Donovan Durham, Lot 22 of Westridge Estates Subdivision; $2,500
April 23
• Buckie Hubbard and Michelle Hubbard to Jonathan Tyler Lewis and Nancy Anne Lewis, 2.49 acres on Hawk Creek Road and John R. Jones Road; $283,500
April 24
• Alfredo Diaz and Michelle Diaz to Verlon Joseph Hicks and Kathleen Hicks, 1.18 acres on Hensley Road; $93,600
• Trosper-Thomas Properties LLC to Jason Dewayne Patterson and Donna Marie Patterson, Lot 25 and southern half of Lot 24 of Springfield Subdivision; $125,000
• Anthony Hiller and Katherine Hiller to Ronald Edmond Boyd II and Allison Boyd, 2.36 acres on Wyatt Road; $35,400
• Jeffrey Howdeshell and Courtney Barry to Ronald Edmond Boyd II and Allison Boyd, 2.45 acres on Wyatt Road; $36,750
• Marvin Hammack to Betty Lou Burns-Hammack, 1.14 acres on Amanda Lane; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
April 27
• Susan Young, executrix of The Estate of Myrtle Singleton to Nathaneal Morgan Ratcliffe, by and through Attorney-ion-Fact, Marie Dawn George-Ratcliffe and Marie Dawn George-Ratcliffe or survivor, 0.80 acres on Bowman Road; $70,000
• Kay Swanner to Anita K. Ponds, land near Tram Road; $94,000
• Bailey Smith to Bradley Smith, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 28
• Logan Sams and Brittany Sams to Kentucky Home Properties LLC, Lot 5 in County Farm Acres; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Billy Banks and Laura Banks to Brandon Thomas Ampofo and Stephanie L. Ampofo, tract in Laurel County and 0.42 acres on Curry Road; $115,000
• Elite Minds LLC to Baxmax LLC, Parcel 1 in Bacho South Subdivision; $2,550,000
• Dustin Allen to Brittany Nantz, Lot 45 in Cardinal Heights Subdivision; $152,000
April 29
• Begley Properties LLC to Greg Couch, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Upper Colony Subdivision; $50,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to The Huntington National Bank, land on K.B. Lane; $590,000, in case of The Huntington National Bank v. James E. Moore, Suzan Moore, The United States of America, Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service
• Enos Mitchel Fields and Emrona Fields to Kevin L. Bays and Ronald L. Gray, land near Ky. 312; $145,000
April 30
• Paul Patterson and Brella Patterson to Beamco LLC, 0.16 acres on Roosevelt Street; $155,000
• Anita Cheryl Estep to David Scott Lanham and Felicity Lanham, Lot 73 of Blossom Ridges Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Trosper-Thomas Properties LLC to Jason Dewayne Patterson and Donna Marie Patterson, Lot 25 and southern half of Lot 24, Lots 26, 27, 28 and southern part of Lot 29 in Springfield Subdivision; $125,000
May 1
• Darrell Osborne and Cheryl Osborne to Samuel Blake Osborne and Kayla Osborne, 0.78 acres on Haley Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Tony Alan Brock and Tosha Marie Brock to Zachary Payne, 1.08 acres on Webb Drive; $120,000
• Gary McWilliams and Jill McWilliams to Romer Torres and Kristy Torres, 18.05 acres near Ky. 490 and Edgewood Drive; $169,900
May 4
• Betty Parker and Bob J. Parker, also known as Bobby J. Parker to Kim Newswanger, 0.71 acres on Winding Blade Road; $240,000
• Kenneth Michael Roberts and Amanda Cureton and Robert Cureton, 1.56 acres on Memory Lane; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
May 5
• Dexter McCowan and Geraldine McCowan to Paul Blackburn and Bridgett Blackburn, Lot 11 of Holly Oaks Estates; $14,000
• Leonard Edward Bowling Jr., aka Ed Bowling, by and through Power of Attorney, Mary Bowling, and Mary Bowling to TDG Properties LLC, Lot 5 in J.J. Brumback Subdivision; $110,000
• 21st Mortgage Corporation to Deborah Sue Shinners, Steve L. Skidmore, and Amanda R. Tidwell, 0.199 acres in Laurel County; $119,000
• PAK Holding LLC by McKinley Morgan, authorized agent, to Rita A. Osborne, 0.83 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $121,500
• Joe Arnett to Phillip Dufour and Theresa A. Dufour, 1.01 acres near Arnett Road; $127,000
• Robin Choate and Jeff Choate to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.684 acres and 0.024 acres near KY 490 and KY 1228; $6,900
