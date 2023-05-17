April 19
• Jennifer Marie Reynolds and Timothy Ardell Reynolds, Joseph Lee Hemenway and Nicole Amber Hemenway to Charles Francis Plummer and Deborah Plummer, Lot 28 and 29 of Addition to Golden Eagle Estates; $319,900
• Robin N. King and Jason Phillip King to Cody Allsup and Alma Covington, Lot 5 and part of Lot in Spring Gate Subdivision; $465,000
• The Blessett Group LLC to Regina Kay Swanner-Hart and Eric Harrison Hart or survivor, 0.46 acres on Dollie Miller Road; $131,499
• Tom Cox and Claudette Cox to Caitlin Varner, by and through Attorney in Fact Glenn T. Varner, Lot 26 in Little Acres Subdivision, $250,000
• Joyce Barboa Broughton, executrix of Estate of James E. Broughton; Joyce Barboa Broughton, Gary Broughton and Alejandra Broughton, Janet Fox, James Broughton to Robert Wade Henson and Leann Henson or survivor, 11.4 acres on Chaney Ridge; $375,000
• Dustin Napier to Lauren Napier, 1.27 acres and 3.15 acres on KY 578; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner to Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner, land on Hopewell Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner to Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner, 8.6 acres on Hopewell Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner to Dewey Faulkner and Judy Diane Faulkner, land on Hopewell Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
April 21
• John Henry O’Kuma to John National O’Kuma and Jamie O’Kuma, Lot 48 in Sweet Hollow Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Richard Brashear and Sandra Brashear, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to J.W. Cole LLC, 3 tracts in Laurel County; $800, in case of R.T. Enterprises of Kentucky LLC v. Richard Brashear et al
• Jonathan Seth Morris and Bridget Morris to Philip W. Morris and Anita Morris, 1.59 acres on John R. Jones Road; $500
• Tracy Brock Fischer and William James Fischer to Asher Properties LLC, .452 acres on Goose Creek Fariston Road and Old State Road; $50,000
• Toupin Inc. to Linda F. Toupin, 2.06 acres on Daniel Boone Parkway; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Linda F. Toupin to Robert Glenn Chesnut and Amy Lynn Chesnut, 1.52 acres, 0.09 acres and 2.06 acres on KY 80 and Sally’s Branch Road; $200,000
• Nikki Lynn Cornett to James Havens, land on KY 363; $410,000
• Paul Ledford and Vickie Ledford to Robert Herman Kyle Gray and Ashley Marie Gray, Lot 13 in Club Valley Estates; $45,000
• Adam Grubb and Geri Ashley Grubb to Melton Bradley Rogers, land on Curry Road; $135,000
• Joseph H. Miller and Ella F. Miller to Roy Stutzman Jr. and Emma Irene Stutzman, 12.94 acres on Holt Road; $175,000
• Latisha Sparks and Brian Terrill to Anita Louise McDaniel, 68.16 acres on KY 1535; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 24
• Gilliam Properties LLC to Brian Keith Bowling and Vanessa M. Bowling or survivor, 23.37 acres in Laurel County; $60,000
• Alice Ivey to Trevor Chevy Vann, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Douglas Voltolina and Cheryl A. Voltolina to Alexander Berry, 2.13 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $59,900
• William David Jones to Matthew Thomas Shepherd, Lot 9 in Shadowbrook Subdivision, Phase 2; $252,000
• Michael Morin Page and Jean Maurice Page to Jason A. Gambrell and Chasity Jo Gambrell, 4 acres on Ridings Mitchell Creek Road; $780,000
• Jerry Hubbard and Martha Hubbard to Tanner Smith, Lots 17 and 18 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $60,000
• Jack R. Spitser Sr. and Linda Spitser to Jordan Adams, 0.53 acres on Cownie Johnson Lane; $300,000
• Christine Fisher and Jason Fisher to Rhonda Cornum, Lot 5 in Cliff’s Edge, Section 1; $303,000
• People’s Bank & Trust Company of Hazard Inc. to Michael Bargo and Tara Bargo, Lots 69, 70 and 71 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase II; $25,000
