April 22
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, land on New Whitley Road; $95,200, in case of Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Danny Pennington, et al
• Lige Sizemore and Tammy Sizemore to Haley LLC, 8 acres on Old Somerset Road and Nicholson Road; $300,000
• Dennis Woods and Judy Woods to Haley LLC, 0.62 acres on U.S. 25 and Owen Street; $260,000
• James D. George and Jeannie George and Eddie Hauser and Debra Hauser to V&E Properties LLC, land on U.S. 25 and KY 192-Bypass; $235,000
• Timothy Branstetter to Torrie Brooke Day, land in Laurel County; $168,000
• Shayes LLC to Hometown Mart LLC, 0.38 acres on KY 80; $57,500
• Deborah Burns and Kevin Burns to Sterling North and Rhonda North, 17.75 acres on Whitson School Road; $427,900
• Katerina Sachleben to Alec Sachleben, Lot 2 in East Wood Subdivison; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• David Brock and Carolyn Brock to Southeastern Roofing of London Inc., 0.92 acres in Laurel County; $5,000
• Lester Burkhart, Johnny Burkhart III and Brenda Burkhart, James Burkhart, Delbert Burkhart and Brenda Sue Burkhart, Mary Huff and Charles Huff, Laura Bales and Richard Bales, Beverly Huff (formerly Beverly Watkins) and Kenneth Huff, Rebecca Coots and Lonnie Burkhart and Janice Burkhart to Clyde Blankenship and Sandra Blankenship, 9.48 acres on KY 490; $120,000
• Jerome E. Walker and Billie R. Walker to Jerome E. Walker and Billie Walker and Samantha Elizabeth Robinson, land on Morgan Ridge Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Roger Whitlow and Faye Whitlow to Bradley Prewitt and Sarah Prewitt, Lot 2 in Acton Subdivision; $25,500
• Danny Scott and Kandy Scott to Luckissa Caldwell and Dwight Caldwell or survivor, land on Baker Lane; $20,000
April 23
• Jackson & Lipps Rentals LLC to Sammy Lipps and Linda Lipps, 1.49 acres on Ky 229 and Barrett Road; $164,000
• Alexander Logan Smith to Alexander Logan Smith and Ashley Ann Wooton, 2.52 acres on Winding Blade Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 2.95 acres on Mosley Lane and 0.49 acres on Blue Gill Avenue; $120,000, in case of Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. The Estate of Willie Bolton, et al
• John W. Scoville and Lawana Scoville, also known as Lawanna Scoville, to Gregory Henson, Mark Henson and Daniel Asher 22.04 acres on KY 30; $220,000
• Guy Williams and Lisa Williams to Lickliter Church, 3.70 acres on Laurel River Church Road; $1
• Imogene Williams to Guy Williams and Lisa Williams or survivor, 20 acres, 10 acres, 20 acres and 20 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to R.E.M., LLC, 0.304 acres on Hampton Road; $63,000, in case of Deutsche Bank v. Althea Hopkins/Overbey
• James Robinson and Lisa Robinson to Freddie Maggard and Ashley Maggard, 1.32 acres on Auger Springs Road; $31,300
April 26
• Kereath B. Smith and Judy Smith to Whitney Goodin and David Goodin, 1.39 acres on KY 80 (Ida Gibb Farm Road); $7,500
• Gray Developments Inc. by Margaret Gray, Vice President to Dustin C. Feltner and Andrea Feltner, Lot 45 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $23,275
• William Forbes and Cathy Forbes to Megan Gentry, 0.31 acres on Pearl Street; $160,000
• Brian Buck and Crystal Buck to Manohar W. Suviseshamuthu and Susan L. Suviseshamuthu, Lot 3 in Elk Run Subdivision, Phase I; $224,500
• Andrew Carr III and Kelli Carr to Pierre J. Daigle and Mary R. Daigle, 0.68 acres on Holly Grove Road; $155,000
• Charles Prewitt and Rosetta Prewitt to Brianna Smith and Jacob Smith, Lot #26 (1.05 acres) Lakeside Estates Subdivision; $180,000
• Angela Marlene Harris to Brenda Killion and Stephen E. Killion, 0.13 acres on Mt. Zion Road; $500
• Brenda Killion, also known as (aka) Brenda Purichia, to Brenda Killion aka Brenda Purichia, and Stephen E. Killion, 1 acre on Mt. Zion Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Mack Lanham and Ruby Lanham to Kurt Kraus and Valerie Katie Gilliam or survivor, 2 tracts on U.S. 25-W; $155,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 3.5 acres on Johnson Road; $55,000, in case of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Joshua Graham Mills, et al
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Braden W. Miller, Lot 8 in Sandy Rock Estates; $190,000
• Christina Sears to Joey Taylor and Christina Sears, Lot 9 in Paddock Place Subdivision; no monetary consideration
April 27
• Deidra Amber Case and Jeromy W. Case to Devin A. Frederick and Tamralyn T. Frederick, land on Pine Trail; $125,000
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 0.94 acres on Ed Caldwell Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, Lot 32 and part of Lot 33 in Timberland Forest Subdivision, Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, part of Lot 8 in Mike Farmers Fishermen Trail Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 0.54 acres on Indian Camp Trail; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 00.47 acres on Kay Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 1.13 acres on Wise Owl Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 0.50 acres on Level Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, land on Wise Owl Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, land on Old Level Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 0.56 acres on Robinson Creek Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC, 0.43 acres on Arnold Place; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Scott Davenport to 606 Properties LLC,0.50 acres on Riveria Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Adam Edward Ooten and Erica Rae Ooten to John D. Spurlock and Teresa Spurlock, Lot 3 in Springcut Circle; $180,205
• John Spurlock and Teresa Spurlock to Logan T. Helton and Paulina Helton, land on Taylor Drive; $138,000
• Theresa Guest to Theresa Guest and Geraldine B. Getz, 1.03 acres on KY 3094; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Danny J. Phelps, Fred G. Phelps, aka Freddy G. Phelps and Maureen Phelps, Lois Lee Phelps Davis and Robert W. Davis, The Gilmore Phelps Trust, Jessie Phelps Trust to MAD Properties KY, LLC, Lot 3 in Dixie Inn Subdivision on Hill Street; property division, no monetary consideration, deed of correction
April 28
• James P. Collins and Betty Collins to Trey Collins and Taylor Collins 37.20 acres on Piney Branch and 3.18 acres in Laurel County; $60,000
• Roger A. Hostettler, by and through Attorney-in-Fact R. Aaron Hostettler, and Bonnie J. Hostettler, by and through Attorney-in-Fact R. Aaron Hostettler, to Randal Taylor and Sherry Lynn Taylor, Lot 26 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $283,000
• Donna Edwards to Lindsey Hobbs and James Stewart or survivor, Lot 1 in Eastwood Subdivision; $160,500
• Ella Faye Henderlight to K&K Storage LLC, land on Short Street; $28,500
• Jacob M. Cain and Hailey Cain, Corwin M. Cain and Melinda Cain to Kathy J. Hoskins, Lot 10 in Bull Run Subdivision and 0.13 acres on Coyote Path Road; trustee, no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins to Jacob M. Cain and Hailey Cain, Lot 10 in Bull Run Subdivision and 0.13 acres on Coyote Path Road; no monetary consideration
• Roger Cornett and Sherry Skaggs as conservators and guardians of Kizzie Cornett to Roger Schott and Carolyn B. Schott, land on Whitley Road; no monetary consideration
• Roger L. Schott and Carolyn B. Schott to Monica Danielle Jones, land on Jody Street and Whitley Road; $182,125
• Jason Walter Henson and Kelsey Jo Slusher Henson to Zachary Ken Helton and Brooke Reanna Hutchinson, 1 acre in Laurel County; $12,000
• Joyce A. Dotson, Elizabeth Dotson Harris and Lonnie Harris to John E. Powers and Sandra Powers, 1.79 acres on Dotson Road; $25,000
• Douglas Owens and Diania Owens to James Austin Smith and Lauren Garland, 0.49 acres on Linda Lane and 0.52 acres on Linda Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 29
• Ronald Reed and Charlene Reed to Christopher Good and Candice Good, land on Herman Caudill Road; $77,500
• Commercial Bank Inc., division of Commercial Bank, through Managing Member Terry Lee to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.091 acres, 0.006 acres, and tract on KY 363 and KY 192; $99,825
• Dennis Eaton to Kimberly Gayle Dietlin, 2.711 acres on KY 312; $29,500
• Shelby Benge and Brooke Benge to Diana May Lisowe, Lot 4 in Country View Subdivision, Phase II; $165,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to PAK Holding LLC, 2.16 acres on Pittsburg-Slate Lick Road; $89,067, in case of U.S. Bank National Association, trustee for RMAC Trust v. Robert Thompson and Wilma Thompson
• James David Asher to Gabrielle Justice, Lot 36 in Hopewell Estates, Phase III; $155,000
• Patty Smith and Billy Smith to Jessica Blankenship, 1.31 acres on Memory Lane ; $123,000
• Raymond Rico Barba to Jamie Nichole Sarsany, Lot 3 in John A. Goff Subdivision; $130,000
• Elk Mtn. LLC to Ray Smith and Melissa Smith, 6.567 acres on Lily Road; $115,000
• Donald Bradley Martin to Donald Bradley Martin and Kelsey L. Martin, Lots 27 and 28 in Twin Oaks Estates; $1
April 30
• London Church Furniture Inc. to International Swaminarayan Satsang Organization Corporation, land on KY 1535 and KY 80 and 0.953 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $850,000
• Paul Elza and Judy Elza to Susan Diane Elza, land on KY 3094; gift, no monetary consideration
• James Roger Wilhoit and Susan Crater Royall to Kayla Shea Veitch, Lots 1 and 2 in Robert Owens Subdivision; no monetary consideration
• Carl Howell to Byron Jeffrey Brown, Lot 5 in Piney Grove Subdivision; $65,410
• Regina Jones Robinson, formerly known as (fka) Regina Sizemore, and Wendell Jason Robinson to Michael Joseph Sizemore, Lot 3 in Mullins Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dean Wilder and Kristal, aka Crystal Wilder, to John Justin Autenrieb, 2.14 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• William Joe Robinson and Rita Robinson to Larry G. Bryson and Judy Bryson, trustees, to William Joe Robinson, Deborah Nantz, Diane C. Robinson and Ronnie Wayne Robinson, 3.277 acres on KY 3434; property division, no monetary consideration
• Steven M. King to Treena J. King, 0.7316 acres on Chesnut Drive; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Penny Young Greer, trustee of Penny Young Greer Revocable Trust to Josh Greer Farms, 135 1/2 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Greta A. Alexander and Steven C. Alexander to Oakley Chiropractic Center PSC, 0.37 acres on Thompson Road and Old Pond Road; $450,000
• Michael A. Sigrimis and Loretta S. Sigrimis to Kimberly Doan, 1.05 acres on Radford Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
