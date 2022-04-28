April 5
• Richard Couch and Bertha Denise Couch to Farid Asaysh and Dana Asaysh, Lots 31 and 32 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $45,000
• The Estate of James Dziengel to Danny VanHook and Linda VanHook, Lot 37 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $180,000
• Neal Deaton and Alma K. Deaton to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 0.81 acres and 0.76 acres on KY 1006; $750,000
• NRZ Passthrough Trust VII to Robin Wight and George Saunders, 0.46 acres on Dollie Miller Road; $31,000
• Adelene M. Lewis Revocable Trust, by and through Trustee Janine Turner to Lori Lewis, Lot 29 in Mallard Point Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, also known as (aka) Suzanne McQueen, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Jontai McQueen, to Turnkey Construction and Pools, LLC, Lot 2 in Arrowhead Point Subdivision; $1
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, also known as (aka) Suzanne McQueen, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Jontai McQueen, to Turnkey Construction and Pools, LLC, Lot 6 in Stonybrook Estates; $1
• Jontai McQueen and Dorothy Suzanne McGhee McQueen, also known as (aka) Suzanne McQueen, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Jontai McQueen, to Turnkey Construction and Pools, LLC, Lot 4 in Ridge Haven Subdivision; $1
April 6
• Baxter B. Rodarmel to Randal E. Corry and Kathryn Lee Corry, 5.01 acres on Arthur Corner Road; $185,000
• Misty L. Roberts, formerly known as (fka) Misty Scott to Bobby Joe Scott, land on Lee Hurley Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Timmy Ray Neeley and Karen K. Neeley to Zachary Farris and Hannah Farris or survivor, Lot 1 in Woods Subdivision; $159,900
• Tabitha Sams and Elizabeth Scalf to Mills Construction & Consulting LLC, 2 tracts in London; $110,000
• Turn Key Construction & Pools LLC to Christopher McGee and Leah Danielle McGee, Lot 9 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $300,000
• Angelena Jones to Jalpa Patel and Vipulbhai Patel, Lot 25 in Pleasant View Estates; $449,900
• Steven Brock and Lori Brock to Keshia Hendrickson and Mark Hendrickson, 6/10 acres on Wild Wood View Road; $185,150
• Sally Estep to Dennis J. Smith, land on Old Way Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sally Estep to Dennis Smith Jr., land near Park Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jeffrey Walters and Vicki Walters to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, 0.95 acres on KY 80 and Carrea Place; $100,000
• Jeffrey Walters and Vicki Walters to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn 0.48 acres an 0.03 acres on KY 80; $225,000
April 7
• Nikita Bledsoe and Carleton Bradley Bledsoe to Matthew Parker and Crystal Parker or survivor, land on Keavy Road; $125,000
• Joshua Wade Parsons and Lauren Nicole Parsons to Carol Joan Parsons, 1.33 acres on McFadden Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gray Developments Inc. to Roger Friley and Christy Friley, Lot 46 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $21,000
• Robert Rudd and Alana Gail Rudd to Paul Richard Santiago and Rachelle Lynne Santiago, 10.49 acres near Inman Farm; $289,000
April 8
• Gerald K. Poff and Connie Gail Poff to C7 Contracting & Consulting LLC, 5.84 acres on East Pittsburg Road; $525,000
• Fay Brock to Larry Brock and Christine Brock, 7.9 acres on KY 1189; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donna Collier, aka Donna G. Parrett, and Robin E. Collier, aka Robbie E. Collier, to Debra Smith, Trustee, to Donna Collier, aka Donna G. Parrett, and Robin E. Collier, aka Robbie E. Collier, 1 acre in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Michael J. Trosper and Judi Trosper to Ashley Marie Gray and Robert Herman Kyle Gray, Lots 11 and Lot 12 in Club Valley Estates; $345,000
• CTA, LLC to Parishram, LLC, 0.311 acres on KY 229 and KY 1189; $75,000
• Eva Combs to Joshua Wells and Scotlynd Wells or survivor, 1.69 acres on Conley Road; $28,000
• Brad Amundson and Taylor Lambdin to Brett Bingham and Mandy Bingham, Lot 3 in Fawn Valley Estates; $23,000
April 11
• Diane Wise and Lonnie Wise, Vera Prater, Andrea Yaden, Andrew F. Manno and Charlotte Gish Manno, Anthony J. Manno and Rebecca S. Manno, Kimberly Ann Manno, Thomas Andrew Thompson and Laura Thompson and John Burton Thompson to Sycamore Summit Farm LLC, 8.815 acres on Sasser School Road; $40,000
• Redhound Rentals LLC to Ean Griffith and Erica Griffith or survivor, 0.76 acres on Slate Ridge Church Road; $235,000
• Wanda Wallace to Michael Vance, Lot 22 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $40,000
• Angela Logston-Flannery, formerly known as Angela Gwinn, and Ross Flannery to Ryan Tackett and Erica Tackett, 3.02 acres on Allen School Road; $275,000
• Kimberly Ann Ringham, executrix of Roy Wayne Jenkins Estate and Trustee of Roy Wayne Jenkins Revocable Trust Agreement to Jason Henegar and Tami Henegar, 0.61 acres on American Greeting Road; $100,000
• Pamela Parks to Integrity Family Quick Lube LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 24, 25 and 26 in Block A of Walden Addition to City of Corbin; $220,000
• Earl Bowling and Jannie Bowling to Joshua David Houston and Bethany Danielle Houston, 28.38 acres on KY 687; $110,000
April 12
• Doralene B. Webb to Timber Properties Ltd., land on Sampson Street in Corbin; $25,000
• Doralene B. Webb to Timber Properties Ltd., Lots 15 and 16 in Block A of Walden Addition to City of Corbin; $25,000
• Glenn Moore Jr. and Christine Moore, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commission for Laurel County, to Bobby Smallwood and Danielle Smallwood, Lot 2 in Sunray Subdivision; $102,000, in case of DiTech Financial KKC v. Glenn Moore Jr., et al
• Jack Boone and Kelly Gipson to Dawson Dean Atkins, Lot 7 in Mill Creek Estates, Phase 1; $160,000
• Kevin Houston and Tiffany Houston to Braden Houston and Shantelle Houston, 3 acres on Vertis Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jackie Knowles and Melissa A. Knowles, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Loandepot.com, 12.30 acres on Taylor School Road; $50,000, in case of Loandepot.com v. Jackie Knowles, et al
• Thomas Cristello and Tracy Cristello to Gregory York, 0.953 acres on Pine Top Road; $10,500
• Daniel Fuston and Deanna Fuston to Daniel Fuston and Deanna Fuston, Lot 1 in Sunnybrook Estates Subdivision; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ellen Henson to Brittany Nicole Brock and Joshua Roy Charles Brock, 1.01 acres on Tim Bowman Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 13
• David Boggs and Danielle Boggs, Wendell Boggs and Donna Boggs to Jeffrey Raymond Klein and Tamala Sue Klein, Lots 14 and 15 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, Second Addition; $275,000
• Carnhan Ormsby Land LLC to William Forbes, land on Long Street; $100,000
• Dorothy M. Weyrauch to Scot Weyrauch, Lot 1 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase 2; $1
• Kevin Cobb and Connie Cobb to Andrew Williams and Holly Williams or survivor, 4.12 acres on Whitson School Road; $316,500
• David Jackson Maddux and Lila Irene Maddux to John B. Cresson and Lolita Cresson or survivor, Lot 78 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $294,900
• Jackie Howard, individually and as executor of Estate of Audrey Howard and co-trustee of The Audrey Howard Trust, and Audrey Howard and Jerry Howard, individually and as co-executor of Estate of Audrey Howard and co-trustee of The Audrey Howard Trust, and Patty Howard to Alexander Lewis, Lot 1 in Block D of Kirkwood Subdivision, Phase II; $285,000
