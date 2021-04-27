April 7
• Tosha Thomas to Karen Lindblom, 2.152 acres on Cabin Creek Road; $204,900
• Luann Craft Parsons to James Keith Sloan, 0.59 acres on Smith McFadden Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
* The Estate of Sandra Lee Wilson, by James Michael Black and Teresa Marie Pleasants, co-executors, to Thelia Delight Marcum, Unit 106 in Sheffield Place Condominium Horizontal Property Regime; $160,000
• Michael Raymond Baase and Dawn Baase, Sherrie L. Gillespie, Jackie L. Engle and Dennis Engle, Steve W. Applegate and Maxine Applegate and George M. Todd to Stanley Smith and Jan Smith,128 acres in Blackwater community; $212,500
• Clayton A. Hollingsworth and Ruby Hollingsworth to Stephen C. Smith, land on High Moore Road; $60,000
• Edna Jackson and Bennie Jackson to Geraldine Barnett, 0.33 acres on Hwy. 3094; $16,000
April 8
• Ronald Reed and Charlene Reed to Dustin Hardin, 11.07 acres on County Farm Road; $117,500
• Janice Bertram, executrix of Estate of Steve House, to Michael S. House and Bonnie M. House, 2 tracts on Coolidge Street; $71,250
• Billy James Lawson to Carlo Osborne, land on Wood Creek Lake and McFarland Road; $152,500
• Marie Deaton to Donald Melton and Sandra Melton, part of Lot 7 in Robert Binder Subdivision; $5,000
• Estate of Chester Sizemore, by Wilma Spencer and Robert Sizemore, executors, to Wilma Spencer and Robert Sizemore, 5.173 acres on Mullins Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Daniel Noel Lillard and Linda Sue Lillard to Alexandra Peters, 1/2 acre on Pine Grove Cold Hill Road; $139,900
• Shirley Cowan to Estate of Pete Carson, by and through administratrix Margol Byrd, 3 tracts in Laurel County; return of probate property through court order, no monetary consideration
• Shirley Cowan to Estate of Pete Carson, by and through administratrix Margol Byrd, 6.10 acres and 1.5 acre on KY 1394; probate property through court order, no monetary consideration
• Aishawarya Sarkar and Marc Briere to Tyler Fries, land on Greenway Drive (Windsor Forest Subdivision; $245,000
April 9
• Barbara Ann Napier to Ricky Cheek and Valerie Cheek, land in Laurel County; $41,000
• Hawary Holdings LLC to Smith Global II, LLC, Lot 3 in Phase II of Bacho Development Inc. (2 acres on Kings Way); $2,000
• Deloris Williams to Stephen R. Sears, Lot 47 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $20,000
• Troy House to Donald Dewayne house and Charlene Ann House, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; $120,000
• Ellen McElroy, John McElroy and Harriet Nelson McElroy, Daniel McElroy and Bonnie McElroy and Ellen McElroy, trustee of The McElroy Family Trust to EAKPG Property 1, LLC, 0.014 acres, 0.073 acres and 0.386 acres on U.S. 25; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• Independence Bank of Kentucky, successor trustee for Karen Greer and Phyllis Greer, also known as (aka) Phyllis Greer Eversole, to EAKPG Property 1, LLC, 0.073 acres, 0.386 acres and 0.014 acres on U.S. 25; quitclaim deed, no monetary consideration
• EAKPG Property 1, LLC to Visone RV.com LLC, 0.61 acres near North Hills Subdivision, 0.014 acres near Triple H Diversified, 0.073 acres on U.S. 25, 0.034 acres on North Main Street; $1,100,000
• The Rush Family Irrevocable Trust to Ricky L. Baker and Heather Lauren Baker, 0.52 acres and 0.33 acres on Wilburn Street; $375,000
• Southern Restoration LLC to Edward Shackleford and Sheila C. Chaney or survivor, 0.68 acres on Callaway Court; $218,900
• Peggy Lou Rudder Lawson, aka Peggy Lawson, Tommie Lou Brown, and Anthony Kevin Lawson to Dr. Mark Schneider and Peter King or survivor, 4.83 acres, 0.47 acres, 0.02 acres and 0.01 acres In Laurel County and 0.17 acres near Lots 10 and 15 in Nora Gilbert Lot Division; $50,000
April 12
• Laurel Canyon Development Company to Steve Jeffers and Loretta Jeffers, Lots 54 and 76 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase 3, Amendment 1; $26,000
• Dennis Hammack to Charlene Hammack, 0.76 acres on Moriah Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Tilmond Eugene Durham and Cindy Lee Bowman Durham to MacKenzie Lee Durham Champlin and Nathan Adam Champlin, Lot 32 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bradford A. Baker to Jessie Charles Sams and Hannah Hensley Sams, 1/2 of Lots 6 and 11 in Whispering Pines Estates Subdivision; $5,000
• Lori Duncan, Bethany Price and Joshua Price, Miranda Duncan and Angela Duncan to Linda Hansel and Alisha K. McIntyre, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $6,000
• Patty McQueen to Laura Jane Melvin, 0.05 acres on Blakely Road; $27,000
• Clarence L. Carney and Terri M. Carney to Rick Evans and Mildred L. Evans, 0.69 acres on Rogers Road; $185,000
• The Estate of Bonnie Sue Peters, by Randy Gene Peters, executor to Paul Edward Hampton and Mary Lou Witt, Lot 1 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $330,000
• KAP Properties LLC to Makayla Farr and Logan Farr, Lots 24 and 25 in Heiss Subdivision; $139,000
• Candace Miracle to Apple Valley Properties LLC, 1 acre near Clark Lane; $58,000
April 13
• David Hood, executor of Estate of Raymond Allen, to Kimberly Roberts, 0.750 acres near Keavy Road;
• Ronald Reed and Charlene Reed to Brian M. Buck and Crystal G. Buck, 9.22 acres on Herman Caudill Road; $97,500
• David Hood, executor of Estate of Raymond Allen, to Jesse Conan Allen and Buck Madison Allen, 7.42 acres on KY 363;
• Kathy Grosswiler to Jessie Raven Nicole Miracle, part of Lot 53 and part of Lot 54 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2.06 acres; $20,000
• Fieldon Cornett Bush and Susan Bush to Tosha Thomas, Lot 16 in Cabin Creek Subdivision; $185,000
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Jack Steelman, Lots 16, 17 and 18 in Clay Subdivision; $98,001, in case of State Farm Bank F.S.B. v. Earl Blake
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to 5M Properties LLC, Lot 71 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $260,000, in case of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Anthony William Lawrence et al.
• Brenda F. Crook, formerly known as Brenda Ball, to William Jesse Ball, 0.42 acres on Payne Trail; love and affection, no monetary consideration
April 14
• David Jones and Suzanne Jones to Teri Smith, Lots 11 and 15 in Don Bruce Subdivision; $44,673
• Through Master Commissioner Douglas G. Benge to Baxter Bledsoe, 125 acres in Laurel County; $100,000, in case of Alice Eversole et al v. unknown heirs of William Sturgill, et al
• Baker and Kids Construction LLC to Jesse Lynn Hatfield and Theresa Diane Hatfield or survivor, Lot 41 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $201,300
• Laura Stewart to Fredrick C. Carnes and Alexandria Sizemore, aka Alex Sizemore, or survivor, Lot 12 in Phase IV of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $209,900
• Charles Elza and Carol Elza to John Cook and Tammy Cook, 0.510 acres near Victory Road; $5,500
• Charles Elza and Carol Elza to Eldon Turner, 0.920 acres and 0.359 acres near Victory Road; $25,000
• Samuel Lee Scalf and Patricia Stewart to Home-Land Homes LLC, 8.43 acres on Waterworks Road; $85,000
• Jennifer Riley to Roy Frank Riley, Lot 85 in Golden Eagle Estates (KY 1189); divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
