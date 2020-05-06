April 7
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Philip McDonald and Susan H. McDonald, Lots 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50 in Block B of Eagle Park Addition to Corbin, Ky.; $26,000, in case of Kurt Kraus v. Minerva Rader, unknown spouse of Minerva Rader, unknown heirs of Minerva Rader, Roy E. Rader, unknown spouse of Roy E. Rader, unknown heirs of Roy E. Rader, Commonwealth of Kentucky, Laurel County
April 9
• Baymont Homes LLC to Jan Faulkner Bender, Lot 34 of Fawn Valley Estates; $235,000
• Jill Lawson, now known as Jill Parsons to The Estate of Mary Lou Hundley, deceased, by Terry Hundley, executor, 60 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Virgil Onkst and Dorothy Onkst to Daniel L. Showalter and Doris M. Showalter, 2 acres and 0.23 acres on Ky. 80 and Sally's Branch Road; $57,000
• Jeff Akers, through Power of Attorney David Akers, and Julie E. Akers to Steven Bradley Byers, 0.80 acres on Marydell Road; $43,500
• The Estate of Jewell Winberry, also known as (aka) Jewell C. Winberry, deceased, by Nina C. Bonazzi, executrix to Lauren J. Hostetter and Linda J. Hostetter, 1.42 acres on Hal Rogers Parkway and Rebecca Lane; $135,000
• Elmo Greer and Sons, LLC, formerly known as Elgras, LLC, to Triple T, LLC, Lot 196, Phase III of The Oaks of London Subdivision; $19,250
• Elmo Greer & Sons LLC fka Elgras LLC to Jerry D. Greer Capital Limited LLLP, 9 acres in Laurel County; $19,328
• G&G Farms to Jerry D. Greer Capital Limited LLLP, 1 1/2 acres and tract in Laurel County; $3,222
• Robert McClain, aka Bobby McClain and Bobbye Jean McClain to Robert McClain, aka Bobby McClain and Bobbye Jean McClain, 1.96 acres on Lee Bruner Road; no monetary consideration
April 13
• Canamerica Homes LLC to Jordan Walden and Naresa Walden or survivor, Lot 24 of Fawn Valley Estates; $269,000
April 14
• Terry Nantz, co-trustee, and Deborah Nantz, co-trustee of the DRNTN Revocable Trust to Issac Sexton, Lots 8 and 9 and Lots 47, 48, and 49 in Woods Creek Valley Subdivision; $142,500
• Lauren J. Hostetter and Linda Hostetter to Kentucky Lodging and Development Company Inc., 1.403 acres on Ky. 1803 and Ky. 80; $100,000
• Kimberly Ellen Windham and Mark Hobbs, by Attorney in Fact, Randy Windham, to Baylen L. Brock and Mariya Brock, Lot 25 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision Phase II; $307,000
• Michael D. Shepherd and Stacy D. Shepherd to Michael D. Shepherd, 1.51 acres on Dewberry Road; $1
• Kentucky Highlands Community Development Corporation to Southern Tier Housing Corporation, Lot 25 of Robert Binder Subdivision; $1
• Lowell Gray to Michael W. Leaver and Elaine G. Leaver or survivor, 9.47 acres on Baker Ridge Road; $65,000
• Esta A. Campbell to Kimberly A. Lowman, trustee of the Esta A. Campbell Irrevocable Trust, 1 acre in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
April 16
• K. Darlene Litteral and Sandra J. Bernet, by Attorney-in-Fact K. Darlene Litteral, and Mark J. Bernet, by Attorney-in-Fact K. Darlene Litteral to Cody Anders and Lindsay Anders or survivor, 2 acres in Laurel County; $122,200
• George Hoskins and Velera Joan Hoskins to Magdalene Viken, 2.85 acres on Roy Dugger Road; $92,000
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Matthew Powell, Lot 7 of Norwood Subdivision; $157,600
• Harold McPhetridge as Trustee of the Harold McPhetridge Trust and Joyce McPhetridge, trustee of Joyce McPhetridge Trust to Daniel Trent Prewitt, 90.61 acres on Dotson Road; $500,000
• Kenneth R. James and Brenda J. Patterson to SLLR, LLC, land on Pleasant View Road; $10,000
• Stephen R. Reid to Eco-Tech USA, 1 acre on Sally's Branch Road; $1,500
• Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lots 33, 82 and 86 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
April 17
• Carl Wayne Roark and Wanda Faye Roark to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, three tracts of 4 1/3 acres and .87 acre tract in Laurel County; $205,000
• Brandon Hammock to Brandon Baird and Christella Baird, 0.76 acres in Laurel County; $154,000
• Johnny B. Wagers and Katherine Wagers to Richard McFall and Wanda McFall, 3/4 acres on Cal Bishop Road; $259,900
• Andrew Weston Chandler and Meredith Chandler to Eric L. Salva and Judi D. Salva, Lot 52 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $186,000
