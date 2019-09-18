Aug. 30
• Paul P. Holowoko and Jody Holowoko to Richard Sapcut and Rachel Sapcut, 1.17 acres on John Parker Road; love and affection
• Bradley J. Crow Sr. and Jill Crow to Christopher J. Humfleet II and Wanda S. Farris, 0.28 acres on Willie Cheek Road; $99,999
• Edward Hall Irrevocable Trust to Joey Baker and Cheryl J. Baker, 3.26 acres on Bunch Cemetery Road; $7,440
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Jeremy Lee Coots and Barbara Kay Coots, Lot 10 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase 1; $184,000
• Loraine Boggs to Paul David Brackett Jr. and Stephanie Kay Brackett, 0.5 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; $139,900
• Whitaker Bank Inc. to Katie Smith Leach, 9.22 acres on Old Parker Road; $52,500
Sept. 3
• Sharon Brock, now known as Sharon Goody, and Juan Goody to Sharon Goody, Lot 64 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Jerry W. Howard and Brenda Howard, Lot 91 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $25,000
• Russell E. Vanover Jr. and Gina K. Vanover to Brian Smith and Jennifer Smith or survivor, Lot 12 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision - Revision One; $320,000
• Scotty Lee Smith Jr. and Whitney Smith to Joselyn Terae Johnson and Dylan Reece Johnson or survivor; 0.50 acres adjoining Chase Canter Subdivision; $120,000
• Shayla King, now Williams, and Bertrand Williams to Shelby Mays, Lot 1 in Goldenrod Farm; $90,768.31
• Fred A. Cloyd and Geraldine Cloyd to Gary Wayne Pennington and Carla Gay Brown Pennington, Lots 10 and 11 in Southland Subdivision; $30,000
• Bill D. Sears to Jackie L. Sears and Gloria Sears, land on Hood Road; $1,000
• Harold Wayne Thompson and Sharon Thompson to Brooklyn Paige Magee and Lucas Magee, 1.38 acres on Allen School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 4
• Tina M. Dick to Sammy Keith Dick, Lot 4 in Skyline View Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Tina M. Dick to Sammy Keith Dick, Lot 3 in Skyline View Subdivision; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Sept. 5
• Jeremy Burns and Laura Burns to Leslie Ann Saunders, Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24 in Country Retreat Subdivision; $148,000
• Donna Collins to Michael L. Dyer, Lot 1 in Wood Creek Valley Subdivision; $195,000
• SLLR LLC to Debbie L. Miller, 0.75 acres on Ky. 830; $170,000
• Betty L. Prichard, formerly known as (fka) Betty L. Reynolds, and Dennis Coy Prichard, parts of Lots 41, 42 and 43 ion Dixie Subdivision; property transfer
• Branch Banking & Trust Company to BBA Properties LLC, Lot 28 in Hardin Subdivision; $20,000
• Grandview Construction LLC to Katelynn Dawn Reid and Jacob Shelby Reid or survivor, Lot 20 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase 1; $177,000
• Roy L. Wolfe and Geneva Wolfe to Gerald K. Poff and Connie Gail Poff, 1/2 acre on U.S. 25; $182,900
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Parks to City of London, Kentucky, 719.28 acres (Levi Jackson Park); property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Dorothy Suzanne McGehee to Ramy Abu Sukheila, Lots 86 and 87 in Laurel Canyon Subdivision, Phase IVE; $585,000
• Darren Dillon Jake Howard to Louise M. Shepherd, through Starlin Shepherd, Power of Attorney, land on Old Richmond Road; gift
• David Barnes to Sherry Barnes, 0.97 acres, 14.41 acres and 0.04 acres on Roy Dugger Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• David Barnes to Sherry Barnes, 25 acres on Roy Dugger Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher Philpot to Stephen A. Sears and Madison B. Reed, Lots 14, 16 and 17 in Scoville Addition to City of London; $155,000
• James Edward Harris and Kathy Harris, and Nicholas Bill Harris to Steven R. Morton and Kimberly Morton and Wesley R. Tipton and Lynn A. Tipton, 19.25 acres on Horse Creek Road; $260,000
Sept. 6
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Elk Run Construction LLC, Lot 78 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 31 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision - Phase II; $23,000
• Doris Lee to Dora E. Davis and Robert S. Davis, Lot 56 in Country Squares Subdivision; $120,000
• Jamie Scott Davenport to William R. Robertson and Judy Robertson, Lot 80 in Hardin Heritage Subdivsion; $44,000
• Christopher S. Stovall and Corissa Stovall to Ralph W. Hoskins, Lot 2 in Club Valley Estates, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ralph W. Hoskins, trustee, to Christopher S. Stovall and Corissa Stovall, Lot 2 in Club Valley Estates; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Christopher S. Stovall and Corissa Stovall to Anthony W. Powers and Dana Powers, Lot 2 in Club Valley Estates, $320,000
Sept. 7
• CanAmerica Homes LLC to Alex J. Tarter Jones and Stephanie Tarter Jones or survivor, Lot 25 in Fawn Valley Estates; $214,500
• LN's Property LLC to The City of London, 0.75 acres near U.S. 5 and Ky. 192; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Sept. 9
• Jensen Properties Inc. to WAT Properties LLC, land on Third and Main Streets; $485,000
• Jeffrey Cromer and Anissa Cromer, Roy E. Adams and Judy Adams and Danny R. Ford and Sue Ford to Kenneth Williams, 6.651 acres on Sweet Hollow Road; $27,000
• Lonnie Messer Jr. and Kathy Harris Messer to Marcella Harrison, Lot 32 in Camelot Place Subdivision; $230,000
• Melissa Jackson to Denise Woods and Walker Woods, 0.43 acres on Level Green Road and 2 acres on Vox Road; love and affection
• Timothy Jarvis and Lisa Jarvis to Linda Vaughn, 0.4446 acres near Ky. 30; $5,000
• Jack Jarvis and Sherry Jarvis to Linda Vaughn, 0.4446 acres near Ky. 30; $5,000
• Charles Jarvis and Lori Jarvis to Linda Vaughn, 0.4446 acres near Ky. 30; $5,000
• Orville Reed, also known as Arvel Reed, and Doris Reed and Jack Reed and Minnie Reed to Bobby Lunsford, 5.14 acres on Ky. 1956; $220,000
• T & J Land Co LLC to Joseph Daniel Jones and Brenda Carpenter Jones, 1.858 acres on U.S. 25 and Dow Adkins Lane; $249,900
