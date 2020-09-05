Aug. 20
• Estate of John H. George, by Kimberly Smith, executrix to DGS Development Ltd., 41.8896 acres and 13.0301 acres on Rubin Ridge Road; $47,250
• Susan Miller Mayton, wife of Horrace Maynard Mayton, to Virginia Mayton Revocable Trust, 40 acres on Robinson Creek; divorce settlement of Horrace Maynard Mayton and Virginia Mayton, no monetary consideration
• Sarah E. Prewitt, formerly known as (fka) Sarah E. Sapp, and Bradley Prewitt to Christopher P. Smith and Whitney N. Smith, Lot 57 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $199,000
• Matthew B. Combs and Megan B. Combs to James Chadwell, Lot 2 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $158,000
• Glenda Carol Philpot, fka Glenda Carol Collett, and Clay Philpot to Christopher Cain and Kristy Cain, 0.5 acres on KY 1956; $18,000
• Thelia D. Marcum to Samuel C. Brasel, Lot 7 in Patton Meadows Subdivision, Phase I; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jason Lee McCowan and Joann S. McCowan to Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, land on KY 490 and KY 1228; joint ownership of property, no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, to Jason Lee McCowan and Joann S. McCowan, land on KY 490 and KY 1228; joint ownership of property, no monetary consideration
Aug. 21
• Angelena Jones to Sandra Wagers, 0.38 acres on KY 229; $29,000
• Lola Napier to Pauline Sage, Irene Wells and Brenda N. Roark, 2.10 acres on KY 552; gift, no monetary consideration
• 5M Properties LLC to David Boston Bryant and Justice Bryant or survivor, land on 7th Street; $139,500
• Charles Neal, also known as (aka) Charles Hobert Neal Sr., to JRN Inc., Lots 20 and 21 in Dixie Court Addition, Block E; $40,000
• Bennie Lou Hammons, The Glen D. Hammons Revocable Trust, by Bennie Lou Hammons as successor trustee, Benjamin Glenn Hammons and Tana Hammons, and H. Ernest Hammons to Harris Brewer Jr. and Sibbia Brewer, Tract 2 in Glenn Hammons Division; $39,950
• Eva Cornett Sizemore, fka Eva Cornett, to Robert Lewis, land on Ward Cemetery Road; $1,500
• Bobbie Jackson to Bobby Lee Jackson and Sophia, 2.56 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gerald Lewis and Vickie Lewis to Rebekah Boulanger and Jason Boulanger, 26 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $412,000
• Earl Clark to Darrell G. Layne and Mary Ann Layne, 1 acre on KY 1376; $1,000
• REM LLC to Randall H. Leger and Latrisha P. Leger, 0.63 acres and 2.72 acres on KY 1956; $69,900
• Johnny Manes and Charlotte Manes to James R. Marcum and Jean C. Marcum, Lot 15 in Crescent Wood Subdivision; $180,000
Aug. 24
• Roscoe Powell, aka Ed Powell, Carolyn Lipster, Lowell Powell and Karen Powell, June Boswell and Paul C. Boswell, April Irvin and Danny Irvin and Randy Powell and Kimberly Powell to Cindy Powell, 0.75 acres in Laurel County; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Lewis and Tammy Danielle Lewis, aka Danielle Lewis, to Sandra McCracken, 2.67 acres on Rogers Road; $143,000
• Donna Burkett to JGLNMP, 38.15 acres on Smith Brewer Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Farrar C. Bird and Marsha Bird to Neal Deaton, 15.53 acres on Wyan Road; $142,500
• Crystal A. Messer to Derrick Broughton, Lot 9 in Canter Chase Subdivision; $180,000
• Ronnie Napier and Teresa Napier to David Caldwell and Rhonda Caldwell, 0.48 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Melvin Hill, 0.48 acres, 2.53 acres and 4.39 acres in Laurel County; $46,500, in case of Community Trust Bank Inc., v. Estate of Lillian Spalding, et al
• Thornton Family Trust, by Richard Thornton and Lucette Thornton, trustees, to Michael Robert Koonce and Jan E. Koonce, Lot 12 in Reed Valley Estates; $235,000
• Sheila Morgan, Tracy Irvin and Eddie Irvin, Rita Evans and James Evans, Brooke Morgan, Brandi Morgan, and Ronnie Morgan and Britney Morgan to David Hughes and Judy Hughes, Lots 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Raymond Newton Subdivision; $50,000
• Cassandra L. McQueen and Ronnie McQueen to Leatha Anderson, Lot 12 in Maple Grove Pleasant View Subdivision; $20,000
• Donna Gail House and Callie Christine Robinson to Kristopher H. Gilbert, 0.012 acres on Substation Street; $1
• Kristy Nicholson, fka Kristy Fields, to Steven Fields, Lots 19 and 21 in Echoing Hills, Phase III; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Naomi B. Abbott Trust, by and through Christiana Stong Blakely, successor trustee, to DECS Investments LLC land on U.S. 25; $480,000
Aug 25
• Della Mae Ennix to Glen Hall, 5.05 acres on Flatwoods Road; $22,500
• Wiletta Brock to Kenneth Bruce Brock, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; $70,000
• Phillip Crain, custodian of Madison Kay Crain, to Cart Hart, land in Laurel County; $30,000
• Martha Joan Sizemore Supplemental Needs Trust, by Paulette Sizemore Hughes, trustee for Joyce Shipwash, and Amy N. Workman, Lot 13, Phase IV in Laurel Trace Subdivision; $156,000
• Foyster Tuttle and Fannie Tuttle to Rodney Tuttle and Michella Tuttle, Lot 8 in Shadow Lane Estates; $150,000
• Tommy Robinson Jr. and Amy Robinson to Daniel E. Wombles and Samantha R. Wombles, 0.50 acres on Laurel River Church Road; $135,000
• REM LLC to PAK Holdings LLC, 9.365 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $75,000
Aug. 26
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to 1st Trust Bank Inc., 1.29 acres on KY 1225; $39,000, in case of 1st Trust Bank Inc. v. Patrick Maggard, Sabrina Maggard and Laurel County, Ky.
• 1st Trust Bank Inc. to Matthew Love, 1.29 acres on KY 1225; $11,000
• Fred Chappell to Betty Prichard, 1 acre in Laurel County; $65,000
• Gary Proffitt and Amanda Proffitt to Jason Lee McCowan and Joann McCowan, land on Young Street (now East Fifth Street); $53,534.34
• Michael C. Collier and Jenny Collier to Magnolia Developers Inc., 1 acre by Interstate 75; $102,500
• Melvin Brock and Ashley Brock to Brittany A. Reed and Colton Reed or survivor, Lot 17 in Echoing Hills, Phase III; $147,000
• Delmore Perkins and Katherine Moore to Reginald Cobb, 2 acres on Old State Road and Happy Hollow; $28,400
• Matilda Irene Fugate to Angela Roberts and Darryl Roberts, 3.24 acres on Joe Whitaker Lane; $35,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Bank of America N.A., 0.34 acres on Rush Lane; $64,000, in case of Bank of America N.A. v. Juanita Feltner, unknown heirs of Juanita Feltner, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, unknown heirs and devises of Billy C. Feltner (deceased), Commonwealth of Kentucky Dept. of Revenue, Inheritance Tax Division, unknown occupants, Linda Telles, unknown spouses of Linda Telles, et al
Aug. 27
• Begley Properties LLC to Anthony Lewis and Barbara Lewis, 10.02 acres on Holly Lane; $60,000
• Phillip Jackson and Teresa Hubbard to Anthony Tackett and Tammy Tackett, 3.71 acres on Radford Road; $7,500
• Scott Hubbard and Jeanene Hubbard to John Holt and Faith Holt, 0.24 acres on County Farm Road; $6,800
• FishermanCoveKy LLC to Russell King, 12 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Jack L. Beeler to Stephen Mitchell Lord Jr., and Lisa Lord, Lot 19 in Canter Chase Farm Subdivision; $115,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Travis Baker, 1.63 acres on Royal and Boggs Road (part of Lot 15 in Dixie Belle Subdivision); $146,000, in case of UMB Bank N.A., as custodian for ClearLeaf Finance LLC v. unknown heirs, devisees and/or legates of Ethel King, et al
• Joanna Smith and James Smith to George A. Adams and Shari L. Adams, Lots 3 and 4 Extension of First Addition to Rolling Aces Subdivision, Block A; $270,000
• James Hooker to Robert Hooker, 0.23 acres on Mt. Moriah Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 28
• David Jay Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Matthew C. Sams, Lot 7 in Sarvis Branch Development (now Creekstone Estates); $205,000
• Garrett Ralph Fields Sr. to Phyllis Fields, Lots 34 and 37 in Esquire Estates Subdivision; prenuptial agreement, no monetary consideration
• Dual Mac Ltd. to Jontai McQueen, 4.62 acres on Dotson Road; $40,000
• Jared Smith and Angela Smith to Kursten Danielle Salyers and Tyler Christopher Salyers, Lot 4 in Block B of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $160,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to MSAK Properties LLC, 2.069 acres in Laurel County; $3,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. unknown heirs of Bernice Buttery, unknown spouses of unknown heirs of Bernice Buttery Commonwealth of Kentucky, County of Laurel, and unknown heirs of Hiram Buttery
• Carolyn Ann Brock, by Power of Attorney Jeannie Ramsey, to Sean Christopher Swinney, 0.075 acres on KY 363 (Keavy Road); $4,000
• Clayton Brian Blue and Joyce A. Blue to Corey Brian Blue, Lots 31 and 2 in Woodrow Gilbert Wood Creek Lake Subdivision; $75,000
• DAVMOR, LLC to Jamie Mosley and Kristie Mosley, Lot 10 in Hemlock Falls, Phase I; $21,000
• Kimberly Smith, as executrix of Estate of John H. George, to London Land Company LLC, 1.67 acres near Sally's Branch Road and KY 80; $4,000
• Richard Egedi to Keila Egedi and James Thaxton, 1.583 acres on Somerset Road (KY 1956); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jimmie Geneva Begley to Paul Patterson and Brella Patterson, 0.51 acres on Nazareth Hill Road; $3,000
• Kimberly Ann Gray to Logan Del Gray, 1.33 acres on KY 1803; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Lisa Renee Amburgey and Christopher Jordan Amburgey to Karla Lynn Peters and Anthony Donald Peters, 0.40 acres on Walnut Drive; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wayne Arthur and Ida Arthur to Jon Arthur and Marissa Arthur, 0.61 acres on KY 192; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carolyn R. Adams to Robert Steven Adams, 1 acre on Langnau Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
