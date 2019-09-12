Aug. 20
• Carlos E. Drago Ludowieg and Carolina Velarde-Miranda to Anthony Nigliazzo and Lindsey Nigliazzo, Lot 32 in The Heritage, Phase II; $425,000
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Tony Lynn Morgan and Diana Faye Morgan, 5 acre in Laurel County; $100,000
• James McNeil and Sonya McNeil to Michael Wynn and Donna Wynn, Lot 22 in Dogwood Hills Subdivision; $167,500
Aug. 21
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis and Judith Cook, co-executors, to Todd McGhee and Vera McGhee, 19.46 acre tract of John David Lewis Estate on Mt. Zion Road; $92,400
• Daniel S. Scott also known as (aka) Daniel Stephen Scott and Alice N. Scott to Danny Scott and Kandy Scott, 10.01 acres on Pine Hill Brock Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Eric Klink and Patricia Klink to David Wayne Turner and Chassidy Turner, 1.81 acres on Sage Lane; $265,000
• Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis and Judith Cook, co-executors, to Austin Hundley and Kimberlee Hundley, Tracts 5 and 6 in J.D. Lewis property of 25.34 acres; $52,800
• Sandra C. Baxter and Deuel Baxter aka Duell Baxter to Hiram Cornett, land on McWhorter Street, love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donald Johnson and Betti Johnson to Nicholas Cage Rodgerson and Erica Leah Rodgerson, land in Laurel County; $115,000
• Guy Mechaw and Edna Pridemore to Colt Yearego, 1/2 acre on Bolton Ridge Road; $24,000
• Anthony Workman and Nancy Workman to Home Improvement Company Inc., Lots 7 and 8 and part of 9 in First Addition to Elmer Rush Subdivision; $15,000
Aug. 22
• Magnolia Developers LLC to Pamela K. Napier, 0.54 acres on CAP Drive; $179,900
• Lyle Jack Peters and Danna Peters to Jacqueline Paige Coffey House, Lots 2 and 3 of Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $124,900
• Anthony Brummett and Kimberly Brummett to Tabitha L. Grier and Angelo V. Grier or survivor, 0.89 acres on Shepherd Road; $12,000
• Mark A. Weisbart, trustee for Matthew A. Clark, to Leslie Carpenter and Jessey Carpenter or survivor, Lot 17 in Westwood Subdivision; $135,000
• James E. Grimes and Jessica Grimes to Darrell Hicks and Brandy Hicks or survivor, Lot 23 in Westwood Subdivision, Phase II; $147,500
• Beulah Verdel to Tyler Hyland and Caitlyn Hyland, Lot 14 in Whitney Court Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Gerald K. Poff and Connie Gail Poff to Shannon Lee Walton, 1 acre in Pittsburg; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Aug. 23
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Lucas Joyner and Liza R. Joyner, 0.89 acres near Ky. 30, no amount listed; in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, William Howard, Statler Hundley, unknown heirs of Wanda Hacker Hundley, Zema Barrett Delph, Asset Acceptance LLC, Citibank South Dakota N.A., Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue, Division of Collections, PRA Group Inc., et al
• Judy Lynn McKnight to Sean Christopher Swinney, Lots 1 and 2 of extension of First Addition to Rolling Acres Subdivision and Lots 2 and 3 on Norman Drive Extension in Rolling Acres Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Premium Development Inc. to Zachary Scott Davidson and Staci Nicole Davidson, Lot 51 in Farm Valley Estates; $22,500
• Betty Carlin Smith to Chris Brock, Lots 86, 87, 88, 89 and 90 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision; $215,000
• Judith J. Leonard to Charlotte Gilliam Larkey, Lot 6 in Calvary Court Subdivision; $128,000
• Addie Cheek to Addie Cheek, 2.57 acres on Falls Street; combination of tracts, no monetary consideration
• David A. Arnold to Ellen Bunch, 0.92 acres on Wise Owl Road; $118,000
• Claude A. Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Melanie Joy Colins, 0.39 acres on Elmer Jones Street; $118,000
• Vernon Morgan to Vernon Morgan Life Estate to Dustin Tyler Morgan, 14.07 acres on Sally's Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ernest Rogers to Donald Rogers, 23.5 acres in Laurel County; $1, deed of correction
• Margaret Ann Johnson to Judy Lewallen, 2.18 acres on East Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Alfred A. Gambill Jr. to Barbara Rudder, 0.54 acres on Farris Road; $2,000
• Neal D. Goodman and Melissa Goodman to Lewis Blevins, 1.14 acres, 13.35 acres and 1.13 acres on Maggard Road; $270,000
Aug. 24
• Jacqueline Paige Coffey House to William Jacob Ustick and Linda Joyce Ustick, 2.43 acres near Wood Creek; $138,500
• Derrick D. Board and Bethany M. Board to Kenneth R. Peace and Cinda Peace, 1 1/2 acres on U.S. 25; $140,000
• Steven D. Cornn aka Steve Cornn and Carol Cornn to Robcor Construction LLC, Lot 1 in McPherson Estates; no monetary value listed
• Chester Glenn Benge and Monica Faith Benge to Derek Lewis, land on Hatcher Road, no monetary value listed
• Derek Lewis and Brittany Lewis to Chester Glenn Benge and Monica Faith Benge, land on Ky. 472; $1
• Chester Glenn Benge and Monica Faith Benge to Derek Lewis, land on Hatcher Road; $1
• Derek Lewis and Brittany Lewis to Chester Glenn Benge and Monica Faith Benge, land on Hatcher Road; $1
• Baymount Homes LLC to Michael A. Tompkins and Luane L. Tompkins, Lot 37 of Fawn Valley Estates; $288,000
Aug. 26
• Deborah Jean Johnson and Robert W. Johnson to Rodney Lee Ison and Karen M. Ison, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $20,000
• Human Federal Credit Union to Anthony Ledford and Shelley R. Ledford, 4.4219 acres on Holly Grove Road; $110,000
• Michael McQueen, by Power of Attorney Sarah McQueen, to Kathy Stines, three tracts of 1/2 acres in Laurel County; $7,500
• Robert Earl Wyatt and Bethel Wyatt to Robert Earl Wyatt, 12.12 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Robert R. Rudd and Jacki M. Rudd to Old Blue Chair Properties LLC, Lot 22 in phase 1 of The Heritage; $305,000
• Karen Faye Likins and William Robbins to Shafter Morgan and Anita Morgan, 1 acre on Ky. 363; $25,000
• Jamie Ryan Gugel and Thomas Gugel to Jaythan Jackson, 0.68 acres on Ky. 586 and Maplesville School Road; $10,000
• William P. Wolfe and Sara Wolfe formerly known (fka) as Sara White to Matthew Louis Burns, Lot 8 and 11 in Woodland Heights Estates; $125,000
• The Estate of Joyce Reynolds, by Leland Ray Reynolds, co-executor with Lisa Ann Whitaker, Lots 24 and 25 in Thunderbird Village Subdivision; $164,000
• Johnnie D. Russell and Judith K. Russell, trustees of The Johnnie D. Russell and Judith K. Russell Revocable Trust Agreement to Terry Nantz and Deborah R. Nantz, co-trustees of The DRNTN Revocable Trust, Lots 8, 9, 47, 48 and 49 in Woods Creek Valley Subdivision; $110,000
Aug. 27
• Jerry W. Howard and Brenda Howard to Terry Lee Dixon and Janie Ellen Dixon, 0.41 acres, 0.01 acres and 0.07 acres on Court Road; no monetary value listed
• Ashley Sizemore and Steven Bradley Sizemore to Janet Y. Mosley, Lot 47 in Golden Eagle Estates, Scott Addition, Phase 3; $163,500
• Michael O. Caperton to Martin Blake Hopkins and Chloe R. Hopkins, Lot 20, 21, and 22 in Block F of Sipple Addition; $85,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.