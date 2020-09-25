Aug. 31
• Johnny Miller and Phyllis Miller to Shannon Melton and Sheila Melton, 1 acre near Rockcastle River bridge; $17,000
• Mousa Hassid to Kelsi Marie Crist and Kevin R. Hendrickson 0.78 acres on Holly Grove Rd., $150,000
• Kathy Jean Miller to Cary Clark Jr., land on Mill St. and 16th St. (Lot 9 in Riley Subdivision); $90,000
• Gregory Alan Osborne and Deborah Lynn Osborne, trustees of Gregory Alan Osborne Living Trust, and Gregory Alan Osborne and Deborah Lynn Osborne, trustees of Deborah Lynn Osborne Living Trust, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on Oscar Barnett Drive and KY 1006, two tracts on Backage Road; $8,325
• Gregory Alan Osborne and Deborah Lynn Osborne, trustees of Gregory Alan Osborne Living Trust, and Gregory Alan Osborne and Deborah Lynn Osborne, trustees of Deborah Lynn Osborne Living Trust, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.137 acres on Oscar Barnett Drive and KY 1006, two tracts on Backage Road; $33,100
• Dana Elizabeth L. Messer and Roderick Messer to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.395 acres and two tracts on U.S. 25 and Commercial Drive; $86,000
• McKinley's Quality Outdoor Advertising & Promotions Company, by and through Ernie Tackett to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.014 acres on State Champ Road, 0.019 acres on South Laurel Road,, tract on KY 192 and KY 363, and tract on South Laurel Road; $19,175
• Kenneth Cheek and Priscilla Gayle Cheek to Johnye R. Tudor and Yvonne Tudor or survivor, Lot 27 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Section 1; $12,877
• Grandview Construction LLC to Daniel S. Toth and Chelsea Lee Toth, Lot 85 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $20,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Watson Homes LLC, Lot 46 in Fawn Valley Estates; $20,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Watson Homes LLC, Lot 45 in Fawn Valley Estates; $20,000
• Rebecca Gilbert to S & P Rental Property LLC, Unit 102 of Sheffield Place Condominium Horizontal Property; $139,000
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 81 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $23,000
• Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 80 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase I; $23,000
• Kenneth Cody Middleton to Apple Valley Properties LLC, 5.31 acres on Clark Lane; $57,500
• Travis Cupp and Elizabeth Cupp to Yipin Wang and Xiangke Lu, Lot 12 Sunnybrook Estates; $270,000
• G. Eldon Depew and Connie Depew to Ella Faye Dewar, Lot 5 North Hills Subdivision; $265,000
Sept. 1
• Raymond Bennett and Billie Jean Bennett to Joe Karr and Sarah Louan Dugger, also known as (aka) Sarah Louan Karr, 1.33 acres on Level Green Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration; deed of correction
• Imogene Gambrel Whitus and Norman Jerry Whitus to Kristen Jones, trustee, to Imogene Gambrel Whitus and Norman Jerry Whitus, Lot 2 in Winterbird Trace; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Imogene Whitus and Norman Jerry Whitus to Stephen Sizemore, Lot 2 in Winterbird Trace; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kayla Janelle Johnson, formerly known as Kayla Janelle Wagers, and James Dylan Johnson to Hannah Gadd, Julie Gadd or survivor, Lot 5 Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $140,000
• Larry Lawson to Mary Emily Lawson, 0.42 acres on Pine Grove School Road; $500
• Cody Joe Roark, Treston Lee Roark, Angela Roark and Billy Roark to Shane Thomas Roark and Mackenzie Elizabeth, 1.28 acres on Dog Branch School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Bill Vaughn to Roger Alan Rush and Sharon Rose Rush, 0.51 acres on Langnau Road, 0.51 acres on Langnau Road, 2.59 acres on Langnau Road; $23,600
• James Madison Sizemore II, aka James Sizemore, and Tracy L. Sizemore to James Madison Sizemore II, aka James Sizemore, and Tracy L. Sizemore or survivor, Lot 3 in Sunny Meadows; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Keith Preston Morgan to Charles Nantz, Lot 12 and 13 in Dixie Belle Subdivision; $90,00
• Patsy Boggs aka Pat Boggs and Kenneth Boggs to Luther Arnold and Linda Arnold, 1/10 of 57/100 acres, 1 acre on KY 3479, and 7 acres; deed of correction
• Michael Carpenter and Leisa Carpenter to Gerald Eugene Lewis and Vicki Lynn Lewis, Lot 4 in M. M. Sells Subdivision; $183,000
• Gregory R. Muncy and Norma J. Muncy to Patrick Harris and Sarah Muncy 1.15 acres on John Muncy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Sept. 2
• Elk Run Construction LLC to Gary Large and Jessica Large or survivor, Lot 84 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $221,400
• Emily Morgan Campbell to Pamela Dawn Bentley, 1.93 acres on KY 1189; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Peyton Parrigan and Jamilyn Parrigan to Elizabeth Cupp and Travis Cupp, 0.74 acres in Conley Road; $319,000
• Sarah Emerson to Kyle Mosley and Mattia King, Lot 5 in Laurel Trace Subdivision, Phase I; $187,000
• Ernestine Hammons, fka Ernestine Johnson, to Charles Johnson, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Penny Young Greer to Penny Young Greer, trustee of Penny Revocable Trust, 2.06 acres on U.S. 25 and land on I-75 and KY 30; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Penny Young Greer to Penny Young Greer, trustee of Penny Revocable Trust, 170 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Penny Young Greer to Penny Young Greer, trustee of Penny Revocable Trust, 13.06 acres on Dean Hundley Road and 13.93 acres on Altamont Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Penny Young Greer to Penny Young Greer, trustee of Penny Revocable Trust, 135 1/2 acres on Hazel Patch Creek; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie L. Eaton and Janice Eaton, Donnie G. Eaton and Wanda Eaton and Ricky K. Eaton and Sharon Eaton to Rondol L. Eaton, 3 acres in Laurel County; $15,000
• Jonathan Wade Gilbert and Erlinda Sabado Gilbert to Robert S. Bruner and Georgette P. Bruner, 3 acres on Old Richmond Road and 2.2 acres on KY 3434; $27,000
Sept. 3
• Gerald Gregory and Angela Gregory to Muhammed Ali and Sadia Ali, Lots 20 and 22 in Hemlock Falls, Phase II; $42,000
• Melissa Perrigan to BGRS Relocation Inc., Lots 5 and 6 in Rush Subdivision, Third Addition; $235,500
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Krissie Reffner, Lots 5 and 6 in Rush Subdivision, Third Addition; $235,500
• Joyce Hamblin, administratix of Estate of Carrie Renee Sampson, Brittany Nicole Harris and Justin Harris, Chelsey Truett and Jeremy Truett and Brian Alexander Sampson to Sandra Bialecki, 0.50 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $31,000
• Adam Ray Ferguson to Adrienne Paige Ferguson to Adrianne Paige Ferguson to Adrienne Ferguson, Lot 44 in County Farm Estates Subdivision, 1.15 acres; love and affection, no monetary consideration
