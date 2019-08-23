August 8
• Teresa Lynn Combs formerly known as (fka) Teresa Lynn Johnson to David Dwayne Hurley, 3.15 acres on U.S. 25; gift, no monetary consideration
• Virginia Stuber and Charles Stuber Jr. and Kristy Stuber to Brittany Danielle Stuber and Charles Stuber III, Lot 34-B and Lot 35 of Ridge Haven Subdivision plat; $139,000
• James Scott Davenport to Lee Bolton and Anita F. Rose, land on Tiffany Lane; $35,000
• Baxter Bledsoe Jr. and Donta Evans to Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC, 0.259 acres, 0.411 acres on Rocky Branch Road; property transfer, deed of correction
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Judy Bailey, 0.66 acres on U.S. 25; no monetary consideration, in case of Judy Bailey v. Tommy Gene Harrod Jr.
August 9
• Ronald R. Neal and Janet W. Neal to Teresa House, Lot 8 in Sandy Rock Estates; $22,500
• Roger Allen and Sandra Allen to Ashley Dawn Lawson, 0.51 acres on East Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Linda Hayes and Billy Hayes to Bruce Patton and Sharon Patton, 2.16 acres on Edgewood Drive and Windy Ridge Road; $30,000
• Cleo Griffith to Allen Shepherd and Ruth Shepherd, land on Ky. 472 (Racoon Creek Road); $7,500
• Christina Marion to Anthony Marion, 2.61 acres on Cherry Hill Road and Walnut Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Terry J. Spangler to Wayne Farris Living Trust by Wayne Farris, trustee, Lot 3 in Hunting Creek Subdivision $220,000
• Norman Beckner and Sandra Beckner to John George, Lot 1 in Beckner Estates Subdivision (11.024 acres); $42,500
• Denise A. Reid to Daniel D. Haotari, land on Maple Grove Road and Frazier Lane; $105,000
• Stacey N. Wilson fka Stacy N. George and Aaron Wilson to Justin Roby and Jessica Roby, Lot 3 in Cardinal Estates Subdivision; $116,000
• Robert Southard and Reva Southard to Ashley Donielle Couch and Justin Aaron Wayne Vanhook, Lot 3 in Creekside Estates; $145,000
• Larry Wayne Day and Valerie Day to Bobby Wayne Day and Kelly V. Day, 30 acres near Flatwoods Road; $85,000
• Ruth Sawyers to Tim Wells, land on Pine Top Road; $10,000
• Harold L. Jones and Sherry Jones to Betty I. Jones, Lot 11 in Sunshine Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles B. Alexander also known as (aka) Randy Alexander and Lisa Alexander to Phyllis Jean Alexander, Lot 38 in Jim Cloud's Old Whitney Trails Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
August 12
• Edward Patrick Marshall to Jamie Root, 0.28 acre in Foster Heights Subdivision; $3,000
• Kenneth Whitaker and Christine Whitaker, Geary R. Whitaker and Geraldine Whitaker, Barry Bruce Leake, Meghan Leake Aldridge and Tony Aldridge to Timothy Ray Stevens and Connie Louise Stevens or survivor, 4.13 acres on Old Whitley Road; $145,000
• Anna Delight, as administrator of estate of Jerrell Pridemore Sr., to Richard Delight Sr. and Anna Delight, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Heather E. Jones, 8.18 acres, 4.69 acres 2.62 acres, and 9.985 acres on Ky. 638; $192,300
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Donnie Lee Philpot and Ward Stokes, 95. 974 acres on Wildcat Battleground Road; $31,500, in case of Kentucky Tax Billing Servicing Inc. v. unknown heirs, devisees and legates of Hallie Simpson, et al.
• Shawn D. Proffitt and Intha Proffitt to Jackie Caudill and Brandon Caudill or survivor, 0.59 acres and 2.1 acres on Ky. 80; $98,900
