August 13
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Darrell A. Horn and Patsy E. Horn, Lots 52 and 53 on Crawford Avenue of Block B of Eagle Park Addition; no monetary consideration, in case of Darrell A. Horn and Patsy E. Horn v. C.E. Payne and Sallie Payne, G.W. Walden and unknown spouse of G.W. Walden and unknown heirs, unknown heirs of Sally Payne and G.W. Walden
• Mollie Lunsford Harris and Brett Harris to Charlotte Gray, Lot 35 in Autumn Ridge Subdivision; $153,000
• Chastity White to Greg White, 40 acres on McClure Bridge Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Deborah L. Warmouth and Timothy R. Warmouth, James Michael McKinney and Gina Kaye McKinney to Kenny Tate, 3/8 acre and 2 acres in Laurel County; $105,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Jason Lewis and Tamara Lewis, Lot 54 of Fawn Valley Estates; $21,000
• Teddy Jerome Eversole and Amanda Eversole to Jim Smith and Penny Smith or survivor, 6.721 acres on Ky. 638; $17,000
• Herman McKnight and Carolene C. McKnight to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Herman McKnight and Carolene C. McKnight, 3.42 acres, 1.25 acres, 2.44 acres and 1.66 acres on Roy McHargue Road; property trust, no monetary consideration
• Bobos Fireworks LLC to Teke Properties, 0.55 acres on Ky. 229; $259,000
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis and Judith Cook, co-executors, to Rocky Branch Properties LLC, Tracts 2, 8, 9 and 10 of John David Lewis estate; $177,000
• Amanda Pearl Porter and William Lewis Allen to Jessica Mays, Lots 7, 8 and 9 in First Addition of Elmer Rush Subdivision; $1
• Brian Smith and Jennifer Smith to Daniel R. Martin and Luella F. Martin, 5.1 acres on Hwy. 1068; $200,000
• Shirley Whicker to Cindy Jeanne Rowe and William Randall Rowe, 2.06 acres on Ky. 30; $104,500
August 14
• Kenneth Hall and Judith Hall and Kenneth Robert Hall to Richard Gibbs, 2 tracts in Laurel County; $28,000
• Cheryl Moore and Cheryl Moore as guardian of Rowland W. Moore to William H. Bowling and Sarah Bowling, land on East Fourth Street; $30,000
• Harold Gene George and Brenda George to Marie Dawn George-Ratcliffe and Nathaniel Ratcliffe, 0.61 acres on Bowman Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rodney Bowlin Jr. and Kaci Bowlin to Dustin Cloyd and Deloris Gay, 0.401 acres on East Pittsburg Church Road; $135,000
• REM LLC to Vernie Hampton, Lots 16 and 17 in Robert Owens Subdivision; $17,100
• Coty Hall and Courtney Hall to Travis Earl Leonard and Tracy M. Leonard, Lot 26 in Block C of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $179,900
• Rocky Branch Waterfront "LLC to David McCowan and Angie McCowan, 0.41 acre on Wood Creek Lake; $39,000
• Nickie Smith also known as (aka) Nickie Nicole Stidham to Helen Marlena Stidham and Nickie Stidham, land on Farris Jones Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Donna Roberts to Odell F. Roberts, Lots 3 and 4 in Block C of Sipple Addition; love and affection, no monetary consideration
August 15
• Jeffrey William Farmer and Tonya Farmer to David Camacho and Arisai Dimar Camacho, 2.82 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
