Aug. 5
• Chris Asher and Hannah Asher to Board of Education of East Bernstadt, Ky., 0.546 acres on School Street; $105,000
• Jason Allen Dahms and Sherry Jean Dahms to Glenna L. Combs, 0.45 acres on Johnson Road; $15,000
• Z. T. Jones to Terry Lynn Jones, 3.9724 acres on Falls Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lot 28 in Greenfield Subdivision; in case of Branch Banking and Trust Company v. unknown occupants, Ann Smith, Ernest Smith, unknown heirs, devisees, legates and spouses of Travis W. Smith
• James Taylor Harrison to James Taylor Harrison Jr., trustee of James Harrison and Judith Harrison Irrevocable Trust, Lot 7 of Cardinal Hills Subdivision, Section A; estate planning, no monetary consideration
• James Taylor Harrison to James Taylor Harrison Jr., trustee of James Harrison and Judith Harrison Irrevocable Trust, Lot 6 of Cardinal Hills Subdivision, Section A; estate planning, no monetary consideration
• PNC Bank National Association to Hamilton Properties LLC, land on Karr Lane; $37,00
• Michael Anderson and Teraca Anderson to Donnie Keith Ellison, 2 acres in Laurel County and 1.22 acres on Trosper Road; $125,000
• Brandon Monhollen to Ross Chapman, Lot 13 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $195,000
• Jessica Shepherd, also known as (aka) Jessica Hall, and Dustin Shepherd to James E. Maurer Jr. and Glenda Maurer, 0.5 acres near Baker Road and Ky. 552; $48,000
• Bridget Goins and Brian A. Goins to Samuel Travis Ison and Jessica Elisabeth Ison, Lot 19 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $389,000
• Robert Smith and Carolyn Smith to Robert Southard, Lot 15 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $12,000
• Valerie Katie Gilliam and Kurt Kraus to Brandon Storm Disney and Sierra C. Disney or survivor, 0.27 acres and 0.28 acres on West Greendale Street; $95,000
• Sharma Sandeep and Deepa Rawat to Hafiz Ali Asghar Sraya and Adeela Bashir, 0.64 acres on Beechwood Drive; $448,000
• Jon Dees and Julie Dees to Henry Hollin, 72 acres in Laurel County; $75,000
• Pamela Gail Wyatt to Sidney Taylor and Melissa Taylor or survivor, 15.27 acres, 0.52 acres and 3.79 acres near Hopkins Cemetery Road and old State Road; $1
• Harold Grimes and Ella Grimes Irrevocable Trust, by and through trustee Harold Grimes Jr., 137.34 acres near Ky. 578; no monetary consideration
Aug. 6
• Joshua Staggs and Destiny Staggs to Leo Wesley Williams and Stephanie Williams or survivor, Lot 8 in Little Acres Subdivision
• Laurel Ridge Landfill LLC to Randall Lewis and Tonya Lewis, land on Lily Road
Aug. 7
• Odell F. Roberts to Donna Roberts, Lots 3 and 4 in Block C of Sipple Addition to City of London; gift, no monetary consideration
• Emilee M. Bray and Jeff Bray to Melvin Hill and Barbara Hill, 4 acres on Old Whitley Road; $20,000
• Brenda Duncan, aka Brenda L. Duncan, to Melvin Hill and Barbara Hill, land in Laurel County and Old Whitley Road; $45,000
• Lindsey Shelton and Steve Shelton to Jessica Shepherd, aka Jessica S. Sanchez, and Dustin Shepherd, 0.5 acres near Baker Road and Ky. 552; $1
• The Estate of John D. Lewis, by and through Michael Lewis and Judith Cook, co-executors to Matthew McQueen, land on Victory Mt. Zion Road; $28,600
• Lowell Jones and Linda K. Jones to Charles Burns and Brandy N. Burns, 2.0 acres and 1.42 acres on High Moore Road; $192,500
• Dustyn Wilmot and Jennifer Sizemore Wilmot, formerly known as (fka) Jennifer Sizemore, to Donald Eugene Greene, Lots 7, 8, and 9 in Joyceland Subdivision, 1.42 acres; $1
• Joshua Staggs and Destiny Staggs to Leo Wesley Williams and Stephanie Williams or survivor, Lot 42 in Section 3 of Little Acres Subdivision; $1
Aug. 8
• Lonnie Williams and Deloris Williams to Grandview Construction LLC, Lot 18 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision, Phase II; $25,000
• Donald Eugene Greene to Michele R. Woods Cheek and Michael D. Cheek, Lots 7, 8, and 9 in Joyceland Subdivision; $20,000
• Bledsoe Enterprises LLC and Silverstone Investments Ltd. to City of London, 1.02 acres on East 9th Street; $90,000
