August 15
• Paul H. Sexton and Diana Sexton to Jennifer Eversole, Lot 3 in G.T. Lovelace Subdivision, No. 2; $114,000
• James Dale Hinkle to Carl R. Lewis Sr. and Pauline Lewis or survivor, land on Powder Mill Road; $147,500
• Lige Woods and Sophia Woods to Gary Wayne Woods, 55.2 acres on Old Allen School Road, 2 tracts, 13.2 acres, 3 acres, and 142.57 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Phillip Settles Jr. and Bessie Settles and Kevin Settles and Pamela Settles to Sue Nelson and Doug Nelson, land on Mt. Zion Road; $1
• Chester Frank Guiher III and Cassandra Lelia Guiher, Robert Guiher and Sherrie Guiher, Deborah Kay Skaggs and William Joseph Skaggs, MaryFrancis Frazier and Kirby Frazier Sr. to Robert Guiher, 1.37 acres on Gilmore Archer Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chester Frank Guiher III and Cassandra Lelia Guiher, Robert Guiher and Sherrie Guiher, Deborah Kay Skaggs and William Joseph Skaggs, MaryFrancis Frazier and Kirby Frazier Sr. to Chester Frank Guiher III and Cassandra Lelia Guiher or survivor, 1.38 acres on Gilmore Archer Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chester Frank Guiher III and Cassandra Lelia Guiher, Robert Guiher and Sherrie Guiher, Deborah Kay Skaggs and William Joseph Skaggs, MaryFrancis Frazier and Kirby Frazier Sr. to Deborah Kay Skaggs and William Joseph Skaggs, 1 acre on Gilmore Archer Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chester Frank Guiher III and Cassandra Lelia Guiher, Robert Guiher and Sherrie Guiher, Deborah Kay Skaggs and William Joseph Skaggs, MaryFrancis Frazier and Kirby Frazier Sr. to MaryFrancis Frazier and Kirby Frazier or survivor, 1.14 acres on Gilmore Archer Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Store SPE Argonne 2017-5 LLC through Portfolio Management to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.008 acres on Ky. 770; $2,500
• Billy A. Deaton and Judy A. Deaton to Karen Likins, 33.73 acres on Crooked Creek Drive; $205,000
• Randy Baker and Cailen Baker to Frederick Ravenscraft and Deborah Ravenscraft, Lot 11 in Laurel Canyon Phase One Revision One; $235,000
• Jennifer Looney and Dean Looney to Barbara A. Napier, land on Blakely Road; $84,500
August 16
• Charlotte Stokes to Billie Jo Stokes Goldsberry, 0.75 acres on Ky. 3094; property settlement, no monetary consideration
• Jeff Smith and Darlene Smith, Karla J. Smith and Eddie Smith and Karin Grigsby and David Grigsby to Wesley R. Tipton, land on Horse Creek Church Road and Sweet Hollow Road; $20,000
• Wesley R. Tipton and Lynn Allender Tipton to Edward D. Hall and Linda B. Hall, land on don Horse Creek Church Road and Sweet Hollow Road; $20,000
• Earline Couch to Belinda Floyd, 0.98 acres and 0.04 acres on Pine Top Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Randal E. Corry and Kathryn Lee Corry, 0.50 acres on Slate Ridge Road; $122,5000, in case of Ditech Financial LLC v. Christopher M. AuBuchon and Natasha AuBuchon
• Terrelle E. Sutton and Kelly R. Sutton to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie A. Rhoades, 0.14 acres on Parker Road; $10,000
• William Dizney and Wendi Dizney to Matthew Mills and Dennie Mills, Lot 2 in Canyon View Phase 1; $167,000
• Larry Combs and Karen Leigh House Combs to Jeffrey Jackson and Amber Jackson, 0.65 acres on Hacker Lane; $166,000
• William Robinson and Caroline C. Robinson to Caroline C. Robinson, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jessica Mays to Anthony Workman, Lots 7, 8 and part of 9 in First Addition to Elmer Rush Subdivision, 0.45 acres on Rush Lane; $10,000
• First Colorado National Bank to Angela Marlene Harris, 20 acres in Laurel County; $38,000
August 17
• PAK Holdings LLC to Erik C. Young, 0.50 acres on Laurel River Road; $121,500
• Brandy Howard and Sam Howard and Joshua Brent Napier and Ashley Napier to Alice Napier, 2.63 acres on Sinking Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cecilia F. Brock to Don Robert Smyers and William Siler Sammons, land on Boone Street; $50,000
• Tasha Gail Bowling to Mattie Bowling Parsons and Stephen Patrick Parsons, 0.91 acres on Ky. 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
August 19
• Cindy Lynn Hibbard and Scott Hibbard to Mattie Bowling Parsons and Stephen Patrick Parsons, land on Ky. 1376; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cindy Lynn Hibbard and Scott Hibbard to Mattie Bowling Parsons and Stephen Patrick Parsons, Lot 3 in Forest View Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cindy Lynn Hibbard and Scott Hibbard to Mattie Bowling Parsons and Stephen Patrick Parsons, 1 acre on Ape Yard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sharon B. Roark to Brittney Hinkle and Will Smith, Lot 2 in Ridge Lane Subdivision; $122,000
• Through Master Commissioner Jane Winkler Dyche to Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert, Lot 5 in Section A of Cardinal Hill Subdivision; $92,500, in case of Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bridgette Nenninger
• William Robinson and Caroline C. Robinson to Caroline Robinson, 0.54 acres on Riveria Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Robinson and Caroline C. Robinson to Caroline Robinson, 0.34 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Robinson and Caroline C. Robinson to Caroline Robinson, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kenton Sharf and Tara L. Sharf to Vickie Lynn Jones and Robert S. Jones, Lots 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Block A of Collett Subdivision; $100,000
• George Jennings Hutton and Marianne Hutton to Jennifer Hutton Whipple and Timothy Whipple, 7.28 acres on Camp Ground Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Cecil Hyatt, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Ronald L. Hyatt, and Lela Goldie to Magnolia Developers LLC, Lot 5 in Southland Subdivision; $103,000
• Jerry D. Lowe and Alicia M. Lowe to Brian Gambrel, Lot 19 in Mill Creek Estates; $110,000
• Esther Hodge, formerly known as Esther Hodge Woods, to Darrell Hodge and Annette Hodge or survivor, land in Laurel County; $15,000
• Carl Whittemore and Joan Whittemore to Carl Whittemore and Joan Whittemore, 046 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; land separation, no monetary consideration
• Carl Whittemore and Joan Whittemore to Carl Whittemore and Joan Whittemore, 046 acres on Little Arthur Ridge Road; land separation, no monetary consideration
• Everette Crabtree and Vela Crabtree to Kasandra Crabtree, trustee to Linda Lane, 0.88 acres in Laurel County; property improvement, no monetary consideration
• Doshia Campbell, Karen Overbey and Michael Dale Overbey, Glenn Campbell and Kimberly Campbell and David Brent Campbell and Jennifer Renee Campbell to David Brent Campbell and Jennifer Renee Campbell, 2.37 acres on Ward Branch and Maple Grove School Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
August 20
• Edward J Young, trustee under The Edward J. Young Revocable Living Trust, to Edward J. Young, Lot 3 in Block F of Murphy Addition to London, 0.36 acres on Ky. 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Betty L. Wynalda, by and through Attorney-in-Fact, Harold Wynalda to Austin Blake Scott O'neill, 0.63 acres on Flatwood Road; no monetary consideration
• Johnny Collette to McNeil Properties LLC, 0.509 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $10,000
• Dana A. Akins and Charlotte A. Akins to Sara H. Wolfe and William P. Wolfe, Lot 15 in Phase III of Laurel Trace Subdivision; $153,000
• Terry Gene Dozier Jr. and Amanda Lynn Dozier to Alisha D. Smallwood and Garrett A. Smallwood, Lots 17, 18, and 19 in Block A of Walden Addition to City of Corbin; $92,000
• Jodi Joseph to Taylor Brooke Mullins and Justin Scott Mullins, 0.54 acres on Ky. 1006; $168,000
• Betty Patterson Love to Chris Nicely, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $1, love and affection
• Brian Caudill, as individual and as administrator of Estate of Paul Edward Caudill, to Kari N. McKnight and Christopher McKnight, 0.92 acres on Ky. 521; $65,000
• Bill Smith and Patsy Smith to Jordan Marcum and Ashlee Allen or survivor, Lot 13 in Meadow View Subdivision; $150,000
• James George and Barbara George to Dustin L. Adams and Jessica D. Adams, land in Laurel County; $98,000
• Heather E. Jones to Heather E. Jones and Christopher B. Collins, 8.18 acres in Awawam Estates, 4.69 acres, 2.62 acres and 9.985 acres; $1
